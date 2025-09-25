Former Miss Universe Jamaica Tyra Spaulding, 26, found dead; Investigation underway

26-year-old former contestant in the 2023 Miss Universe Jamaica competition, was found dead in her bedroom.

Jamaica: Tyra Spauding, a 26-year-old former contestant in the 2023 Miss Universe Jamaica Competition was found dead in her bedroom. While authorities suspect suicide, the cause of death remains under investigation.

The dead body of Spaulding was found by her relatives at around 6:55pm with a curtain around her neck. Relatives immediately alerted the authorities, who arrived and suspected the case as a suicide. The members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Unit (CCU) who responded to the incident are aiding in the investigation.

Spaulding, who was one of the 30 finalists in the 2023 Miss Universe Jamaica pageant was a cherished soul in her community, as described by her relatives and friends. The news of her passing has shaken the community with her co-participants from the pageant extending messages of condolences.

Miss Universe Jamaica 2023 titleholder, Jordanne Lauren Levy described Spaulding’s death as heartbreaking, “My heart is heavy as I learned of the passing of a fellow contestant from the Miss Universe Jamaica family. I’m holding her loved ones in close prayer during this unimaginable time… Rest in peace Tyra,” Levy wrote on Instagram.

Another contestant from the same year, Tika Rutherford while expressing her sadness wrote a heartfelt message on her Instagram story, “Words cannot begin to describe the feeling that this news has brought us. Tyra you were so loved and I wish you knew that.”

The official page for miss universe Jamaica issued a public statement on their social media extending their condolences on Spaulding's death noting, "She was a radiant soul and an amazing human being. Her light, grace, beauty and kind spirit touched every life she encountered, leaving memories that will never fade.”

The organisation noted that she had a smile that lit up every room, bringing warmth and joy to all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“We at the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization keep Tyra’s family, friends, and loved ones in our heartfelt prayers as we celebrate the beautiful life she shared with us,” they wrote.

Miss Universe Jamaica has not yet issued any public statement, but Spaulding’s death has already stirred suspicion that if she died by suicide or was it a well-planned murder.

Tyra Spaulding’s struggles shared online

In recent months, Spaulding’s friends and family noted that she has been struggling through life pointing to her serious and concerning social media posts. On August 15, she confessed to her followers on Instagram that she is ‘going through hell’. Just two weeks ago she also shared a YouTube video titled ‘Don’t be sad where she opened up about her battle with suicidal ideation.'

“I’m fighting for my life… my mind is trying to kill me. Part of me wants to live, but another part wants to die,” she reflected.

Jamaica Police force have shared that the investigations are still underway with more details expected to be discovered and released soon.

To reveal the incident accurately and in detail, an autopsy is also expected to be performed over Tyra Spaulding’s body. However, neither the family nor the authorities have confirmed about their decision to go with the autopsy, yet. Spaulding’s funeral will be held in the coming days.