St Kitts and Nevis Launches Christopher Wilkin Institute of Technology to Boost Skills Training 

St Kitts and Nevis: A new chapter in skills training has begun in St Kitts and Nevis with the launch of the Christopher Wilkin Institute of Technology (CWIT) on Monday, September 22, 2025. The new headquarters were launched at the former AVEC compound in Taylor’s, Basseterre and will serve as a hub for vision.

The institute consolidates three of the most established and impactful technical and vocational education programmes, the Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC), Project Strong, and the National Skills Training Programme (NSTP). This initiative was led to create a more streamlined and sustainable model for delivering training opportunities across the federation.

Acting Prime Minister and the Minister of Education, Geoffrey Hanley was present at the opening ceremony of the institution where he emphasized CWIT as a transformative investment in the nation’s workforce.

“This is more than a merger of institutions. It is a bold step that ensures our young people and adults alike can access world-class training, aligned with international occupational standards,” Dr. Hanley said. “We are positioning Saint Kitts and Nevis to compete, to innovate, and to thrive.”

The institute is notably named in honour of Fitzroy Wilkin and the late Clyde Christoppher, who were pioneers of Vocational education, and whose vision lead to the groundwork for technical training across the federation. Dr Hanley also paid tribute to their contributions calling them as champions of empowerment through education.

This institute will notably deliver National and Caribbean Vocational qualifications (NVQ/CVQ) up to level 3, offering cost-effective certification in a wide range of skills in demand across the labour market. In addition to this CWIT will also roll out a prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR) programme, which will allow individuals to formalize their existing skills and experience.

According to the government, the launch of CWIT will also strengthen pathways between secondary and higher education, giving students a clear structure for their continued training.