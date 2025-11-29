James Belgrave Multipurpose Complex opens in Saint Lucia

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre shared an update and noted that the newly upgraded complex is a secure and vibrant space for youth development.

Castries, Saint Lucia: A newly upgraded James Belgrave Multipurpose Complex was opened in Saint Lucia last week under the Labour Party. The complex will provide a chance to the younger generation to showcase their artistic skills and talents, enhancing local offerings at the global stage.

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre shared an update and noted that the newly upgraded complex is a secure and vibrant space for youth development. He said that it will enhance the sports sector, giving Diamond Steel a permanent home where young talents can prosper. The complex will also honour one of their iconic pannists, aiming to benefit the tourism sector as well.

In addition to that, the construction of the Marchand Artisan Village is progressing well. This hub will boost jobs, creativity, and small business activity, ensuring the benefits of tourism reach every community.

PM Philip J Pierre added, “We continue to create real opportunities for the people of Marchand, Castries East and all Saint Lucians.”

SLP has recently announced the manifesto and PM Pierre noted that the manifesto was shaped by the lived experiences of ordinary Saint Lucians, written in their homes, their communities, their daily struggles, and their resilience.

“It is grounded in your hopes, and in your call for fairness, opportunity, and respect,” said the prime minister.

“We have ensured that national development reaches every Saint Lucian, and we know that we must embrace our identity, our culture, and the power that comes from believing in ourselves,” said the prime minister.

These voices speak of dignity, equity, identity, and the power of believing in ourselves. They guide their path and strengthen our resolve as we build a future where every Saint Lucian can rise.