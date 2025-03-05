Sudan War: UNICEF highlights incidents of child rape, including those as young as one

UNICEF, the United Nations Children Agency has recently made a shocking announcement emphasizing that armed men are raping and sexually assaulting children as young as one year old in the Sudan’s Civil War. This statement has traumatized many across the world, who advocate for peace and the hoping for end of violence due to the war.

The condition in Sudan is worsened to an extent where survivors are choosing to end their own lives rather than living with a traumatizing experience throughout their life. The Sudan Civil war started in April 2023 and has killed almost 15,000 people so far, and almost 8.2 million displaced.

The war started out of cultural, and religious beliefs between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Throughout the war, cases of mass sexual violence has been widely reported, as they are being considered a weapon of war in the country.

According to the data shared by UNICEF, approximately 221 rape cases have been reported in 2024 against children, while they claim that the actual number could be much higher. Out of these children, a third of them were boys. UNICEF further claimed that a big number of these boys faced challenges in reporting such crimes and seeking help they need.

Who is responsible for rapes?

The UNICEF didn’t shed light exactly on who is responsible for rapes majorly, however the investigations emphasized that RSF is being majorly involved in the same. This was supported with a statement that the RSF has a pattern of using sexual violence to terrorize civilians and suppress the opposition.

UNICEF Executive director’s statement

“Millions of children in Sudan are at risk of rape and other forms of sexual violence, which is being used as a tactic of war. This is an abhorrent violation of international law and could constitute a war crime. It must stop,” the UNICEF executive director Catherine Russel stated.

UN underfunded for Sudan’s humanitarian efforts

The UN is asking for donations in order to execute humanitarian efforts for Sudan, considering the organization is already underfunded. However, the organization may plan to make cuts in US aid which will divert to Sudan and help the victims further.