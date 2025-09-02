PM Terrance Drew hosts annual Back-to-School Fair for Constituency #8 families in St Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s annual Back-to-School Fair brought together families in Constituency #8, providing vital support and activities to help students prepare for the new school year.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew welcomed students and parents from Constituency #8 and its neighboring communities as they gathered for the annual Back-to-School Fair. It has been a tradition for over a decade to support families.

The fair was organized on August 30, 2025, at the National Heroes’ Park in Conaree Village, St Kitts and Nevis. Moreover, transportation was provided for families attending the event, which included a Red Nissan (HA 345) at Conaree & Keys; Blue Toyota (HA382) at St Peter’s & New Road; and a White Toyota (HA440) at Cayon & Ottley’s.

Yesterday we welcomed children from across Constituency #8 and beyond, along with many parents, to our annual Back to School Fair which has been serving families for over a decade, read a post shared by PM Drew on Facebook.

A symbol of unity and community spirit

The event, under the leadership of Chairperson Avonelle Martin and the Labour Constituency #8 executive, brought together a large number of children, parents, donors and volunteers and displayed unity and community spirit.

Prime Minister Drew thanked the organizers and partners who ensured the event’s success. “Special thanks to chairperson Ms Avonelle Martin, the Labour C#8 executive, our generous donors, and dedicated volunteers for another well-executed event,” he noted.

He further added that the fair reflects “strength of togetherness and teamwork in action,” highlighting the value of collaboration in meeting the needs of families and putting students in the classroom.

The Back-to-School Fair plays an important role in Constituency #8, continuously providing resources to lower the financial burden on parents while fostering a sense of community togetherness. Families attending the fair benefited as they received school supplies, educational resources, hair braiding, barbershop and several entertainment-filled activities ahead of the new academic year.