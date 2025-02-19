St Kitts and Nevis launches Cyber Nations Program 2025 to promote full e-Governance

The Cyber Nations Program 2025 was launched on February 18, 2025, in collaboration with Protexxa, offering participants global expertise and internationally recognized certifications in cybersecurity.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Cyber Nations Program 2025 is launched in St Kitts and Nevis to empower the young generation by equipping them with in-demand skills in cybersecurity. The initiative will provide cybersecurity training to 100 individuals who will get a chance to enhance their career, and financial stability.

The initiative was launched with a brief ceremony on Tuesday (February 18, 2025) with a collaboration between the government of St Kitts and Nevis and the leading cybersecurity training provider Protexxa from Canada. Through the program, the participants will engage with global experts and receive work-integrated learning opportunities, offering internationally recognized certifications.

Cyber Nations Program 2025 Features:

The initiative will provide comprehensive cybersecurity training and a chance to connect with industry-leading experts. The participants will also be provided with a Cyber Security certification, aiming to enhance their experience as the certificate will be from a Canadian Post-Secondary Institution.

With the program, individuals will also receive placement in a paid, 12-month cybersecurity analyst role. It will elevate individuals in the field and make them grow in one of the world’s most in-demand and evolving fields.

Entry Requirements

The participant must be 18 years or more in the age and a resident of St Kitts and Nevis. They will need to successfully complete the application process. The participants must be unemployed and will have to provide a clean police/criminal record check. They should also have a knowledge of basic math, written and computer literacy.

The government scholarship will be XCD 10,200 and the student loan that will be granted by the government of St Kitts and Nevis through the Department of Bank will be provided at XCD 10,200. The total loan in the program will amount to XCD 20,400.

Initiative to Enhance Sustainable Agenda of St Kitts and Nevis: PM Dr Terrance Drew

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew spoke about the initiative and noted that this initiative is the major milestone for St Kitts and Nevis. He said that this will empower the upcoming generation and enhance their capacities in the evolving digital world.

He noted that the move will benefit the government and the citizens in growing their financial stability, further contributing to their sustainable island state agenda. It will provide a chance to create new opportunities for the employment in the digital world with enhanced resilience in the cybersecurity which is the main priority of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew added that the training initiative will promote enhanced skills and ensure that individuals pave their path in their careers as professionals, entrepreneurs and other experts in the global digital world.

The initiative will engage 25,000 citizens who will work to promote robust digital protection and improve their digital literacy. He called St Kitts and Nevis a leader in cybersecurity preparedness as they are working to promote full e-Governance.