Valentine’s Day 2025: PM Terrance Drew hosts breakfast for constituency #8

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew celebrated the Valentine’s Day with the citizens of his constituency #8 with exclusive breakfast on Saturday. He shared glimpses and extended wishes to the couples for celebrating the day with their lovers.

PM Drew extended gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event and said that this has also provided an opportunity for health screening. He lauded the time of togetherness and added that this was an amazing opportunity to interact with the citizens of the constituency through an intimate breakfast.

He also shared glimpses of the breakfast where local food producers and shop owners interacted with each other and showcased their offering. The sustainable agenda and 25 by 25 mission of St Kitts and Nevis has also been outlined through the display of the local cuisine that has flavours of the country.

The breakfast event was held at the office of the constituency in CARICOM Village, St Peter’s Parish. The event started at 7:00 am and ran through 10:00 am where the entry for the patrons starts at $25.00.

Valentine’s Day is being celebrated every February 14, across the globe where lovebirds celebrate the occasion to mark their love, care and togetherness.

Earlier, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew celebrated the first anniversary of marriage with his wife Diani Jimesha Prince Drew on February 10, 2025. He lauded his days with his wife and extended gratitude for her love and care. He noted, “Today, I celebrate my first year of marriage with a beautiful woman who has been a blessing in so many ways. I am eternally grateful for her love and care. May God continue to bless us on our life’s journey together.”

Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis also extended wishes on the day and noted that this will enhance their love for each other. He said that he is grateful for all the happiness and kindness that is brought by his wife in his life.