What’s behind Cillian Murphy’s unrecognizable look in '28 Years Later'? Fans are losing It!

28 years later, the trailer has just dropped, and fans are going gaga over Cillian Murphy’s unrecognizable transformation, going viral on the internet.

Murphy’s return in the franchise two decades later has chilled the fans due to his zombified appearance. The actor’s look has raised questions among the viewers about the dramatic turn to Murphy’s character ‘Jim’ which was featured in the franchise’ first release 28 Days later in 2000.

The second sequel of the movie dubbed 28 weeks later released in 2007, but didn’t feature Cillian Murphy.

However this time, the actor, who is also the executive producer of the series, will be seen with a star studded cast. These include Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Erin Kellyman, Edvin Ryding, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and Jack O’Connel.

28 years Later: Where to Watch?

The third sequel of the famous 28 Days later franchise will release on 20th June 2025. The authorities have decided to release the movie in theatres only, for its initial release but fans can expect the movie to come out soon on streaming platforms.

Fans react on Cilian Murphy’s shocking transformation

The trailer was released by Sony Pictures on 10th December 2024, where Cillian Murphy was seen in a zombified look. The actor lost several kilograms to fit perfectly into the character giving pure horror and thriller vibes, a signature style of the 28 Days later franchise.

A social media user said, “what the F***. I can’t believe my eyes, is this Murphy, this could not be true. This is a serious transformation. Just wondering how much patience and dedication this person has.”

A user hilariously wrote on social media, “Wouldn’t it be hilarious if come to find out this was just a random zombie that wasn’t even played by Cillian but because of the sunken cheek bones and jaw line we just assumed it was him and he just watches us absolutely roast him in the comments.”

While another user said, “I really hope it is. Cillian Murphy is a great actor and has been in some amazing film. I think he could really pull off the 28 years later zombie. He has the talent and the track record and if that’s him, I’m going to check this one out.”

As the trailer is out fans are rushing out loud on social media stating their opinions. Some express their excitement, while some rush to find clues connecting the storyline. However, the final revelations of the movie will only be made after its official release.