Watch Sofronio Vasquez’s reaction after winning The Voice 2024

The winner of the Voice 2024, Vasquez’s inspiring journey in the show and his dedication to improve made him the ultimate winner.

The Voice season 2024 winner has been announced and Sofronio Vasquez is the first Filipino and Asian singer to win the show. Coached by Michael Buble, a Canadian singer, Sofronio’s win has also made Buble Debut at the show a huge success.

As the Filipino singer was announced the winner, he expressed his feelings in his native language. He stated that he is excited to go home and meet his family with the trophy. In the video he is seen hugging his coach and showcasing his gratitude and happiness at the same time.

The winner of The Voice 2024, Vasquez’s inspiring journey in the show and his dedication to improve made him the ultimate winner.

The singer showcased an incredible finale performance, and also lead to Michael Buble’s win as he joined the reality show for the first time as a judge.

He defeated finalists Danny Joseph, Shy, Sydney Sterlace, Jeremy Beloate with his unbelievable performance. The singer also delivered an exceptional and soulful duet with his coach Michael Buble on ‘Who’s Lovin You’ at the finale event.

The voice winner notably lost the show’s Philippines’ version but won in the USA, proving his dedication to perform best and shine out the rest of the fellow contestants.

Fans voted for their favourite contestants all across the America, until the final winner was announced live on the TV.

The 26th edition of the famous singing reality show of America, featured two new coaches including Michael Bubble and Snoop Dogg. With his Debut, Michael’s coached Vasquez, which ultimately let him clinch the title.

Following this successive win, fans are applauding the Sofronio Vasquez on social media extending their good wishes to the Filipino Singer.

A user on social media wrote, “Very Deserved...the real Voice winner. Congrats Sofronio and to the great mentor Michael Buble..you make the Filipino so proud and Asian for winning Sofronio in America's The Voice the best season ever!”

Another user highlighted the role of struggles and rejections over a journey which paves the path to someone’s ultimate success.

“CONGRATS KABABAYAN SOFRONIO VASQUEZ. Well deserved!!!the first Asian winner of The Voice USA... This proves that sometimes rejection leads you to something better you just have to believe in yourself. This is your Right Time To Shine.” the user wrote.

Notably, as the 26th Season of the famous American reality show has ended, the next year is expected to come back with Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble again as coaches and judges of this famous singing talent show.