PM Terrance Drew attends Football Cup Finals in Constituency #8

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew visited Constituency #8 to encourage the teams for the football cup that was held on Saturday (October 19, 2025). He shared glimpses and expressed pleasure by witnessing the younger generation of St Kitts and Nevis getting involved in sports and celebrate sportsmanship.

He added, “Saturday marked the culmination of the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Constituency #8 Football Cup. Four teams participated: Cayon FC, Conaree FC, Fireballs FC, and St. Peter’s FC.” PM Drew noted that people have come out in large numbers to support their respective teams as they celebrated the sport with a unique approach.

“It was heartening to see communities across the constituency come out in large numbers to support their respective teams and celebrate the spirit of unity and sportsmanship,“ said Prime Minister Terrance Drew.

In the end, St. Peter’s FC emerged victorious, with Conaree FC finishing second, Cayon FC taking third place, and Fireballs FC of Conaree, though a younger team, showing tremendous promise and determination throughout the tournament.

“Overall, it was an excellent and inspiring competition. I want to continue to encourage our young men to remain positive, disciplined, and focused as they pursue their goals both on and off the field,” he noted.