1 Dead in Grenada as Landslides, Floods Follow Tropical Storm Sara

Due to the potential depression of Tropical Storm Sara, the flood-prone areas across the country recorded flash flooding which further damaged power and water supply lines.

Grenada: One death and damage of the houses have been reported in Grenada on Sunday night due to the massive landslide and more than three inches of rainfall.

The torrential downpours and flash flooding extended beyond landslides, blocking road and damaging properties across Grenada. The calamity also killed an educator, who was attempting to make her way to safety in the car.

Flash flooding in Grenada killed an educator According to reports, fire incidents also occurred at Mt Agnes, Pomme Rose which destroyed the house and damaged the entire wiring of the power supply. The residents were also asked to turn off power to avoid further damage and to allow the authorities to begin the cleanup operations.

The Met department also issued the flooding and landslide warning for Grenada, asking resident to stay indoors until the further notice. Due to the overnight showers, the flooding threatened the livelihood in the country, recorded the incidents of the fallen trees and the damage of the public property.

Tropical Storm Sara

The impact of the Tropical Storm Sara has now declined as it has moved away from the Caribbean Sea. However, its formation at the region posed threat with the higher and gusty winds with the speed varying between 35 mph to 40 mph.

Due to the tropical storm, the Caribbean countries including Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Barbados and Belize recorded the incidents of massive flooding and landfalls. Now, all clear has been issued for several countries including Grenada, but the residents are asked to remain vigilant about the situation.

Damage in Grenada

Due to the massive landslide and flooding, the water and power supply has been cut in Grenada, causing problems to the citizens. The entire water main line of Mamma Cannes and Petite Esperance has been severely affected by the calamity due to the damage in the Mamma Cannes Water Treatment Plant (WTP). The rain and flooding on Sunday also impacted water systems across the Western and Eastern Parts of the Islands.

Floods Follow Tropical Storm Sara However, NAWASA reported that they are addressing the issue, and the blockages, damaged mains and turbidity issues have been addressed in many areas. The water systems of Tufton Hall System, Mr Plairi System, Mt Horne System, Spring Garden System and Mt Agnes System have been severely damaged.

According to the authorities, the team has been working to clear debris, fallen trees and repair pipelines. They also started installing thrust blocks with an intent to stabilize the pipes and announced that the restoration work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Natural Calamities in Grenada

Grenada has recently been hard hit by Hurricane Beryl, causing destruction of the houses and the lives. However, the government started the restoration work including the construction of the new houses, bridges and schools.

Last week, the government signed a contract with a US based company, Hapi Homes to construct 200 prefabricated houses to provide shelter to those who lost their houses during Hurricane Beryl.

Natural Calamities in Grenada The government announced that the houses will foster their resilience goals as they will be constructed to mitigate the impact of the category four hurricanes' winds. It is expected that the shipment of the houses will arrive in Grenada in January 2025.

Early this month, the company has also sent a first shipment of 27 prefabricated houses to Grenada as part of the initiation of their contract with the government of Grenada.

Projects underway in Grenada after Hurricane Beryl

After the four months of the Hurricane Beryl, Grenada started the restoration process under which 12 project build back homes are under construction for the people who lost their roofs. The division of housing Carriacou has also been building additional houses for the sister islands and nearly $15 million has been invested in the procurement of the construction material of the houses for the residents of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

In the agriculture field, the farmers are provided with water tanks for supporting their harvesting in preparation for the dry season. A one-time payment of $4,500 has been handed over to 118 farmers, aiming to assist them in producing local food products. Assistance has also been provided to the fisheries to cover 50% of their loss.

In the education and health sectors, all schools that were shut down due to Hurricane Beryl impact have been reopened and the hospitals were fully restored. The operations of the hospitals and healthcare centers have also been opened.

Besides this, the police stations, administrative buildings and other public properties have been restored with the clearance of 90% of its debris.