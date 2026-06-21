PM Terrance Drew attends Berlin Climate Mobility Forum 2026

The forum focused on climate mobility challenges facing Small Island Developing States, with leaders discussing financing, relocation strategies and the right of vulnerable communities to remain in their homes where possible.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew attended the Berlin Climate Mobility Forum (BCMF) 2026 in Germany on June 18, 2026. The event was organised in collaboration with Global Centre for Climate Mobility (GCCM) and Robert Bosch Stiftung at the Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, which is the headquarters of the latter entity.

Dr. Terrance Drew shared the news of his participation online, “Today in Berlin, while attending the Berlin Climate Mobility Forum, I had the privilege of joining fellow world leaders in a conversation that is deeply important to the future of Small Island Developing States like St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He also highlighted that, “Climate change is not a distant threat for us, it is a present reality affecting our people, our communities, our livelihoods, and our way of life. Yet those who have contributed the least to this crisis often bear its greatest burdens.”

The BCMF, that he attended, is a high-level international conference focused on one specific issue of climate change which is ‘climate mobility’. It acts as a common ground for all the global leaders to come together and discuss not only the problems related to climate mobility but the solutions to them and then, incorporate the solutions in the official climate-mitigation and adaptation framework of their country.

The major part of discussion revolves around the unproportionate effect of climate change on the Small Island Developing States (SIDS). They bear the major brunt of climate change even though they contribute the least to its amplification. This eventually translates into their subjected mobility due to climate.

The recent developments in the forum have taken these issues into consideration and advocated for many positive outcomes in this regard such as adoption of the ‘Global Climate Mobility Principles’ highlighting the need to protect people’s “right to stay” in their homes where possible while ensuring planned and dignified relocation when staying is not possible.

Launch of the “Climate Mobility Adaptation Agenda" also took place to move from principles to action by creating a new implementation pathway. Another push was with regards to climate finance solutions to increase adaptation financing for vulnerable states, especially for ‘Small Island Developing States’ (SIDS) who are on the front line of sea-level rise, already experiencing relocation pressures and land loss risks.

In this respect, Dr. Drew said, “I made it clear that our nation is not asking for sympathy. We are calling for fairness, meaningful partnerships, and action that recognizes the realities facing vulnerable countries. I also stressed that the people who live closest to these challenges must have a voice in shaping the solutions. Our communities possess knowledge, resilience, and experience that cannot be overlooked.”

In the end, he emphasised that, “As we continue to advocate on the global stage, St. Kitts and Nevis will remain committed to protecting our people, preserving our heritage, and building a more resilient future for generations to come.”