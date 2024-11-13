New State-of-the-Art Passport System launched in St Kitts and Nevis

As part of the government’s 4th generation border management system, the system will efficiently manage the security by verifying people who enter St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: A new state-of-the-art and high-security passport system has been launched in St Kitts and Nevis with a purpose to advance the national security measures. The passport is designed to offer cutting-edge technology and anti-counterfeit features, aiming to protect citizens and streamline border management.

As part of the government’s 4th generation border management system, the system will efficiently manage the security by verifying people who enter St Kitts and Nevis. The technology will protect against tampering and make the country join the ranks of top Caribbean nations in passport technology.

New Passport Launch Ceremony

A brief ceremony was hosted by the government of St Kitts and Nevis in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security and Canadian Bank Note on Monday for the launch of new technology in passport.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and other officials attended the ceremony and lauded the efforts of the cabinet in maintaining the security of the country. He was among the first citizens to receive the high-security passport by referring to it as significant for their plans to modernize St Kitts and Nevis.

He added that the passport will strengthen the technology in the country by integrating people with this advancement. It will also help the country in enhancing the security measures and position St Kitts and Nevis as a leader in the region.

PM Drew asserted that the passport will not only protect their borders, but also enhance their steps in building a digital future of St Kitts and Nevis. He also lauded the partnership for providing advanced technological support for implementing the system in the country.

Benefits of New Passport System

Prime Minister Dr Drew noted that with new system, St Kitts and Nevis has one of the most advanced passports in the world as it is necessary for the advancement of the national security.

In addition to that, the system consists of machine-readable passports with new technology, and it will be used for the streamlining of the operations at the borders. It is also considered a key component for the modernization strategy of the government with their efforts of enhancing national security.

The system has also been designed to position St Kitts and Nevis as a regional leader in technological innovation as it will counter the counterfeit and other criminal activities at the borders.

The new passport system is also designed to enhance the sustainable agenda of St Kitts and Nevis by aligning the country with new technological system. It will also fulfill the strategic plan of the government for establishing technology as one of the key components for the advancement of the sustainable development goals.