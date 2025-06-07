Krisirie makes history as first Barbadian to perform on Island Wave Stage in London

The artist allured the audience with her signature fusion of R&B, Reggae, Jazz, Afrobeat and hip-hop music.

Kristen Walker famously known as Krisirie has made history as first Barbadian artist to perform on the Island Wave stage in London. The artist made this historic achievement on Thursday, 5th June at the Strongroom Live Stage at SXSW London.

The artist allured the audience with her signature fusion of R&B, Reggae, Jazz, Afrobeat and hip-hop music. The event was held by Island Wave Showcase in collaboration with the reggae recipes and was a majestic display of emerging Afro-Caribbean talent. Following the event, Krisirie continued to make her presence held in the UK as part of the collaboration.

She was supported throughout by the BTMI team in London who showed their full support to the singer and backed up the rising Bajan star. Krisirie has been receiving immense appreciation over the internet for her enthralling and exciting performance, with Barbadians coming out to support her by putting up stories on Instagram and re-sharing clips of her performance on social media.

A user on social media commented, “This is a representation of Barbados, truly inspiring and charismatic. We love you Krisirie and wish you more success for your future. Keep shining and representing Barbados at global stage.”

Krisirie is notably a renowned, passionate and charismatic singer from Barbados with a unique approach towards Caribbean music. Over her years long career, Krisirie has worked with several different renowned artists including jazz trumpeter, Marcus Belgrave, reggae icon Willie Stewart, Arturo Tappin, Jamaican signers Keznamdi and more.

She is widely known for her poetic lyrics focused on empowerment, love and personal growth. The singer has been working hard to make a debut with her much anticipated music album EP, which she says will showcase her evolving sound and musical vision.

Some of the renowned music curated by Krisirie includes songs such as In My heart, Infrared, and ON Road which was in collaboration with June Freedom.