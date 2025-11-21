Dominica delivers 382 homes under Housing Recovery Project: Melissa Skerrit

Melissa Skerrit, Dominica's Minister of Housing, handed over keys to beneficiaries and highlighted how the project has generated jobs and employment opportunities for locals.

Roseau, Dominica: A total of 382 climate-resilient homes have been delivered in Dominica under the Housing Recovery Project. Out of these, keys to 69 climate-resilient homes were handed over to families on Wednesday during a ceremony.

Melissa Skerrit, Minister of Housing of Dominica handed over keys to beneficiaries and outlined that the project has created jobs and employment opportunities for the locals. She said that around 380 homes were delivered, 55 local contractors were engaged and each one of them employed an average of about six workers, providing 330 local jobs.

“It is our task, our commitment and heroes the result of this because we have seen that under this project 300 and 82 strong resilient homes built by locals, local contractors in local communities, strictly local. In addition to that, 55 local contractors were engaged, each one employed an average of about six workers and, that's about over 300 and 30 jobs.”

Calling home a necessity, Melissa Skerrit said that safe, resilient and affordable homes are not luxuries, they are essential to improving the lives of the people of Dominica. She noted that the government firmly believes that adequate housing is a foundation of dignity, equality and human development.

“We elevate the lives of our people, making homes livable, secure and accessible, especially for the low-income families, the women, the youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. But in small nations like us whose vulnerable groups are many, with this Labour Party government, our commitment is simple, no one will be left behind,” said the minister.

She further talked about the Hurricanes and mentioned that the beneficiaries are persons whose homes got destroyed by Hurricane Maria. She said that a bad storm is every minister’s worst nightmare.

Melissa Skerrit emphasized that the need of the citizens for a better life must stay at the centre of their work as following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, the government refused to allow people to experience such destruction to their homes and lives again.

She cited that the need of the citizens for a better life must stay at the center of their work and currently other housing units are under construction in different sites.

Melissa Skerrit also outlined the plans of the government and noted, “Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, we refuse to allow our people to experience such destruction to their homes and lives again, including the painful separation we saw in our families. That is why we stand steadfast in fighting poverty through better housing. We stand firmly against displacement due to climate change and will not accept the destruction of our homes in the future.”

She further stressed that they are building concrete roofs, so hurricanes can come, they will not blow the houses. Minister Skerrit added that building a home in 2025 is not easy and it's not cheap. It has become more and more of a challenge for the everyday man.

“We have seen that since COVID prices have skyrocketed, the reality is harsh. There are soaring design courses, contractor fees and the rising price of building materials are creating a global crisis. And if we are not careful, this dangerous trend will push more families into homelessness worldwide,” said the minister.

Housing Recovery Project

Melissa Skerrit noted that the project is the first homeowner driver housing initiative in the entire Caribbean. The beneficiaries were fully involved in the process, they were hiring their own contractors, paying the contractors and in some cases purchasing their own materials.

In addition to that, they were showing up on site, even learning to build a house, being part of the process and helping their workers to stay longer hours. All contractors were strictly local, ensuring that every single dollar stayed right here and circulated within the communities.

She further outlined the challenges associated with it and added that they battle the rising global course and also change their cap many times from 50,000 up to 170,000 at the end. She said that there were material shortages, there were increased prices and the realities of rebuilding on a rugged monotonous island.

“Some of you here would have been disqualified, not because you didn't need a home, not because you didn't qualify in other areas, but simply because you did not have a land title.

And this is where your government stepped in. We paid for those titles. We regularized these properties. We facilitated about 100 and 70 families because we refused,” she noted.

She further revealed that 924 households received direct support for home planning and for meeting resilient bill standards for those who were building on their own private construction.

“Today, 69 more families receive the keys to safety and stability. We celebrate with you and we encourage you to extend a hand to any neighbor still vulnerable when storm's approach. Thank God for this gift of hope and show him your appreciation by opening up your home, your hurricane shelter.”

Melissa Skerrit added that other islands mimic Dominica and the government stands united, grateful and proud because this is what nation building looks like.

Beneficiaries extending gratitude

Beneficiaries who received keys to their new houses extended gratitude to the government of Dominica and noted that they will finally sleep under a roof which is safe and protected. They took a sigh of relief and noted that now they will feel comfortable and stress free as their homes will not be leaking.