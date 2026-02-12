PM Skerrit meets PM Drew ahead of CARICOM meeting, discusses regional integration

The prime ministers of Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis met in Roseau to discuss regional integration and preparations for the upcoming CARICOM summit.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica received a courtesy call from Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew of St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday. Both of the leaders met at the office of the prime minister, where they discussed several matters of concern as Dr Drew assumed the chairmanship of CARICOM earlier in January 2026.

Both the prime ministers have shared the glimpses of their meeting at their Facebook handles and expressed delight in holding diplomatic discussion. PM Skerrit said that their discussion focused on matters related to regional integration and the critical role CARICOM must continue to play in advancing practical, and collective solutions for the people of the region.

Further, PM Drew also shared a video of him meeting with PM Skerrit and said that he believes in direct dialogue and collaboration. He called it productive and said, “The discussion gives hope to the advancement of the CARICOM region and we are looking forward to strengthening it and making it more growing.”

He also thanked the hospitality of PM Skerrit and said that the aim of his visit is to discuss the matters face to face. PM Drew said that PM Skerrit has shared his experience and principles for the advancement of the CARICOM as the engagements are critical as we prepare to host the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in St. Kitts and Nevis later this month.

While shedding light on other matters of discussion, PM Skerrit said, “We also discussed preparations for the upcoming 50th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government, to be held in St. Kitts and Nevis from 24–27 February.”

He stressed that strong regional cooperation is more important than ever as we navigate global uncertainty, strengthen our economies and advance sustainable development across the Caribbean Community.

Both leaders also exchanged ideas to address several issues including climate change, resilience, sustainability, and agriculture. Both of them also shed light on how the region's unity could be further enhanced through such engagements and other possible dialogues on several occasions.