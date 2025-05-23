Viral Video: Students attack adults outside Mason Hall Secondary in Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking event that occurred at the Mason Hall Secondary School in Tobago on Wednesday afternoon has caused widespread concern among parents, teachers, and the wider community. According to a video going viral on social media, a group of students were seen violently attacking two adults outside the school.

In the video, a woman, who seems to be a student’s mother, was seen arguing heatedly with a male student at the school’s main entrance. Soon the male student started attacking her with other students joining in to punch and kick the woman.

Also, a man who was with the woman tried to stop the fight but got dragged into it as other students joined in. At the end of the video, it can be clearly seen that the adults were pushed down on the ground while being beaten by the students.

More shocking part about the incident was that there were spectators watching the entire scene unfold but did not try to stop it. The whole incident took place in full view of the public -- right at the school gates.

Police and School Authorities Respond

The Tobago Police have launched a full-scale investigation into the issue. Senior Superintendent Earl Elie of the T&T Police Service’s Tobago Division, reported that officers are looking into the viral video.

Furthermore, the Division of Education, Research and Technology is also working with school administrators and law enforcement on this issue. Although the attack took place off school property, the authorities report that the violence is very much a cause for concern.

Brandon Roberts, a Tobago officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) reported that the issue is serious. Also he put forth that they require better discipline and effective conflict resolution in schools.

“I don’t know what the circumstances are. The video shows the parent approaching the child. I won’t comment on the action because I don’t know the circumstances, but some parents are fed up of their children being bullied, and nothing substantial is happening to fix the problem,” stated Brandon Roberts.

Rise of Youth Crime in Trinidad & Tobago

Experts report that they are seeing an increase in youth violence which in turn is raising the overall crime rate in the country. Also it is the case that there is indiscipline, a lack of guidance, and social frustration which are what is pushing kids into a very dangerous path.

Locals are voicing out their frustration over the rise of youth crime in the nation while urging the government to take some action to stop this.