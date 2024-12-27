Norwegian Epic Cruise Passenger Goes Missing

The authorities at Norwegian Epic reported that the man onboard Norwegian cruise line was a 51-year-old male, who entered the water around 3:00pm Eastern Time, for an activity as the ship was sailing.

A search operation has been launched for a missing cruise ship passenger, who was travelling on Norwegian Epic which sailed from Ocho Rios, Jamaica towards Great Stirrup Cay in Bahamas on Thursday.

Search and rescue operations were then immediately launched, and the crew members threw a flare in the water to mark the ship’s position, when the man onboard was reported missing.

Another cruise ship sailing nearby also joined the investigation. The search operation was initiated under the guidance and oversight of the Bahamas Rescue Coordination Center.

The extensive research did not end fruitfully, and ultimately the cruise ship continued its voyage.

As the information of the missing individual spread over the cruise ship, many passengers assisted the authorities in the research efforts as they were looking for him in the sea from the balconies of the ship’s open deck.

According to the passengers, the missing individual was wearing a blue shirt, and he jumped off the boat into the ocean.

The Norwegian Epic started sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida on Saturday and is on a seven-night western Caribbean voyage.

This is to be noted that a similar incident on the NCL’s Norwegian Cruise, Spirit ship took place in August, where a Taiwanese Cruise guest jumped off the ship and died.

This incident left everyone in shock as the disturbing video went viral all over the internet. The man who died of jumping was a 30-year-old, travelling alone as he fell from the ship’s deck.

His body was recovered after rescue operations, however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This new incident of the missing man on Norwegian Epic has then raised concerns over the safety of passengers on the cruise ship.

Notably, the Norwegian Cruise Line is one of the renowned cruise ship operating companies offering a variety of experiences at sea, including dining, entertainment and flexibility.