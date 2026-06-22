PM Skerrit attends 78th OECS Authority Meeting in Antigua

OECS leaders are meeting in Antigua to address climate resilience, economic growth, regional security and deeper integration, as small island states face mounting environmental and economic challenges.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit is in Antigua and Barbuda for the 78th OECS Authority Meeting, taking place from June 21–22, where regional leaders are discussing key priorities including climate resilience and economic development.

In the 78th meeting, the leaders are discussing climate resilience, economic development, food and energy sustainability, regional security, and deeper regional integration among OECS member states. Dr Roosevelt Skerrit is joining fellow Heads of Government to address key regional priorities.

The annual meeting that brings together the leaders of the member countries determines the strategic direction of the regional bloc. This meeting serves as the highest decision-making forum of the OECS and aims to formulate and advance initiatives that focus on improving the lives of the citizens across the Eastern Caribbean.

During the two-day meeting, leaders will discuss ways to strengthen cooperation within the bloc across several key areas. They are expected to develop policies to support economic growth, improve regional connectivity, and enhance collaboration in health, education and digital development.

As the member states continue to face growing impacts of climate change and natural disasters, the meeting’s discussion would be centred around enhancing climate resilience. The agenda also includes regional security, food security, and energy security as primary areas of concern. These are the challenges faced by small island developing nations. One of the longstanding objectives of the organisation's integration agenda that would be examined in the meeting is to explore more ways to facilitate greater freedom of movement within the OECS.

The transition of the OECS Authority’s rotating chairmanship is taking place in the meeting. Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne assumed the chairmanship from Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Godwin Friday who completed his term as the organisation’s outgoing chairman.

The OECS Authority which is the highest policy-making body comprises the Heads of Government of Eastern Caribbean countries and representatives of the British and French overseas territories situated in the Eastern Caribbean. There are twelve states that are members of the OECS currently out of which seven are Protocol (full) members and five are Associate members. Decisions taken by the OECS assist in shaping regional policies and programmes for the upcoming years.

The Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience and Social Security, Dr Irving Mclntyre has been appointed as the Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit. He will now be responsible for overseeing the affairs of the government until Dr Skerrit’s return.

The conclusion of the 78th OECS Authority Meeting is expected to improve the collaboration of the member states in confronting shared economic, social, and environmental challenges.