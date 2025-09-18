PM Drew pays tribute to National Heroes at 42nd Independence anniversary 

Tributes were paid by government leaders, the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, and the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, who honored these heroes with military honors.

St Kitts and Nevis: Government officials from across St Kits and Nevis and citizens gathered beneath the blue skies at the National Heroes Park on Tuesday to pay tribute to nation’s 5 National Heroes on National Heroes Day. The ceremony began at 8:00 am, with a wreath laying ceremony and to honour late sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, Sir Kennedy Simmonds, Sir Joseph Nathaniel France, and Sir Simeon Daniel.

The tributes were paid in by government leaders and the St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force and the Royal St Christopher and Nevis police Force, who paid military honours to these heroes. While present at the ceremony the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis delivered a strong address reflecting on the legacy of national heroes.

“We gather to honour the lives and legacies of our National Heroes—brave countrymen whose courage, sacrifice, and unyielding vision charted the path to the St. Kitts and Nevis we know today,” the Prime Minister said.

This year the independence celebrations were focused on the theme ‘Perpetual Progress- A sustainable future in view: Independence 42’. Prime Minister Terrance Drew during his address reflected on the key contributions of the national heroes in building St Kitts and Nevis;

Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, whose courage and sacrifice defined freedom

Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, who connected national progress to every worker and home

Sir Joseph Nathaniel France, who linked the health of the nation to the well-being of all people

Sir Simeon Daniel, who secured dignity and unity for Nevis within the Federation

Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds, the first Prime Minister and living national hero, whose resilience and guidance led the islands into sovereignty.

Dr Drew further reminded the people of St Kitts and Nevis that the challenge now faced by twin island is to create a safe secure future that is both prosperous and sustainable, calling out everyone to protect the natural resources and embrace renewable energies for more greener environment.