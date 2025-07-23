Belize: Man remanded to prison for assaulting 9-year-old for $10

Belize: Frank William Young, a resident of 20 of Lords Bank Village was remanded to prison on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a young 9-year-old kid for $10.

The report was filed by the minor on July 5th, regarding the alleged sexual assault. The victim said that she asked Young for $1 and he gave her $10 bill and told her to keep the change.

She further added that at around 7:00 pm the same evening, she was on her way to enter her yard, when she was attacked by Young. She revealed that Young attacked her, grabbed her by her neck and squeezed her right buttock.

The minor further said that Young offered her the remaining change in exchange for touching her private parts. The victim however refused and was eventually able to escape from Young but sustained some scratches to her neck.

The incident was reported, and Young is now being detained with charges to be laid against him in the coming days.