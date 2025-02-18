Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene prices to rise in Grenada

Gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and LPG cylinder prices in Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique have increased due to global price adjustments, effective from February 18, 2025.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-02-18 08:44:26

Fuels Price hike in Grenada

Grenada: The retail prices of the Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene and LPG Cylinders have been increased in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique in new adjustments. The new prices came into effect on Tuesday (February 18, 2025) as part of the changes that will be implemented on the global levels. 

The new price of Gasoline will be $14.72, marking a hike of $0.63 as the old price stood at $14.09 in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The price of diesel will be $14.84 as the old price stood at $13.68 with a hike of $1.16. The Kerosene will cost $10.87 with a hike of $0.85 as the old price stood at $10.22. 

In Grenada, there is no change in the price of LPG 20lbs Cylinder (Cooking) as it will cost $40.00, while the 100lbs Cylinder will cost $233.90 with a hike of $7.35 in the price as the old price stood at $226.55. The bulk also recorded a hike of $0.50 in the price with the new price standing at $2.40 and the old price stood at $2.35. 

In Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the price of 20 lbs Cylinder will remain same and cost $49.00 On the other hand, the Cooking Gas, 100lbs Cylinder will cost $256.90, marking a hike of $7.35 as the old price stood at $249.55. 

The new price of the bulk for the island nations will be $2.40 with an increase of $0.05 as the old price stood at $2.35. Now, the price adjustments will run through the month until revised price update is not given by the government of Grenada. 

In these adjustments, Grenada recorded a hike in every petroleum product due to the adjustments across the globe. The government noted that they are working to adjust the price as per the requirements as the retail prices will vary accordingly. 

New prices will come into effect in three island nations of Grenada as per the requirements.

Anglina Byron

