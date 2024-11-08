OTT RELEASE: ‘From Paradise, With Love’ now streaming, featuring Coconut Bay Beach Resort

The heartwarming film is now available on Amazon Prime, where viewers can experience a tropical escape filled with compassion, laughter, and a stunning blend of the scenery from Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia: The luxurious Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa and the Couples only Serenity at Coconut Bay have entered the world of Cinema after being featured in the Triventure Films’ romantic comedy, 'From Paradise, With Love.'

The heartwarming film is now available on Amazon Prime, where viewers can experience a tropical escape filled with compassion, laughter, and a stunning blend of the scenery from Saint Lucia.

The movie will also premiere on Canada’s Heart and Home TV Channel throughout November. However, for the European audience, it will be available in French and Italian and will air on channels like RTL and RSI Network.

Poster of OTT Release 'From Paradise, With Love' The movie From Paradise with Love stars actors Brooke Burfitt, Philip Boyd, Nathan Kehn, Maddison Bullock and Philip Andre Botello. The movie which is shot at the beautiful island of Saint Lucia, showcases the islands serene and peaceful beauty encouraged by lush rainforests and UNESCO World Heritage Pitons.

Apart from this, the movie also showcases both the resorts in a breathtaking shot showcasing their mile-long beaches, luxury Plunge Pool Butler Suites at Serenity at Coconut Bay and a wedding celebration at Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa’s oceanfront Gazebo.

Coconut Bay Beach Resort

The CEO of the Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa and Serenity at Coconut Bay, Mark Adams said that it was an honour for them to be part of this venture.

"It was an honour for us to be selected to be a part of the production of From Paradise, With Love," he stated.

He added that this will help their resort get international recognition as people from different parts of the world watch the movie and look out for all the props in it.

“Our team is thrilled that many potential guests worldwide will have the chance to see our beautiful resorts and amenities firsthand through the film. The movie's stunning wedding scene at our oceanfront gazebo is just one example of the unforgettable experiences we offer,” the CEO added.

CEO Mark Adams added that Saint Lucia’s iconic World Heritage Pitons will inspire even more visitors to come explore the wonders of the stunning island and consider Coconut Bay and Serenity for their next vacation or celebration.

ABOUT COCONUT BAY BEACH RESORT & SPA

The Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa offers a dynamic experience to its visitors and locals alike. The resort with a mile-long oceanfront setting along with Saint Lucia’s exotic south coast, minutes from Hewanorra International Airport and exciting attractions, provides a valuable luxurious experience.

The resort includes 250 air-conditioned rooms ranging from adults only oasis to family friendly splash wings. Other facilities and amenities include eight restaurants, seven bars serving premium brand spirits, five pools, a full-service salon, island’s largest waterpark, supervised Kidz Klub, free in room Wi-Fi, entertainment activities, classy dinners and more.

Coconut Bay Beach Resort The resort also provides access to many sporting facilities with attached sports and fitness centres, tennis courts, basketball courts, snorkelling, kayaking, paintball, fitness centres including yoga and turtle watching sessions.

The Resort has also received several awards for its outstanding services within the hospitality industry including recognitions from world travel awards and different renowned magazines.

TRIVENTURE FILMS

Triventure Films is a successful brand name in filmmaking industry. Under this name, they create family friendly content and have released to date six movies. Additionally, all the released movies have been broadcasted worldwide. Some of the famous movies curated by Triventure Films includes Christmas at the Castle, Maternal Secrets, Labor, Lies and Murder and more.

Their most recently completed romance film is ‘A Toast to Love,' and was shot in Ibiza. This will be released next summer. The production house has also won several international film awards for their work and also had their productions showcased at over a dozen film festivals.

