PM Roosevelt Skerrit extends support to Venezuela after deadly twin earthquakes

Dominica’s Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit expressed condolences and solidarity with Venezuela after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude left at least 164 people dead and hundreds injured.

Dominica: Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit expressed sorrow for Venezuela after 164 died and 971 got injured in compelling earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 on June 24. The twin hits struck Venezuela back-to-back at around 6:00 pm.

Dr. Skerrit noted, “I am saddened by the reports of destruction and loss of life following the two powerful earthquakes that struck Caracas, Venezuela yesterday.”

He also expressed thoughts for the affected on behalf of the government and people of Dominica, “The government and people of Dominica extend sincere condolences to the families affected and express our solidarity with the government and the people of Venezuela during this difficult time.”

He said, “Venezuela is our neighbour and friend, and we stand ready to provide support where possible”, while proposing help for the affected country.

The initial casualty count was reported to be 32 with another 700 being injured. The latest reports, however, point to a soaring tally of 164 casualties and 971 injured people.

The seriousness of the situation that followed the catastrophe led the acting President Delcy Rodriguez to declare a ‘State of Emergency’ as several buildings in the capital collapsed and many people were trapped in the rubble. Rescue crews have been racing since early Thursday to find the survivors from under the rubble.

Rodriguez stated, “I must inform you that the most affected state by this unprecedented seismic phenomenon is the state of La Guaira. There are dozens of collapsed buildings and we are currently engaged in very arduous rescue efforts to save the lives that God allows us to save.”

One of the major infrastructural losses has been of the main airport of the country - Maiquetía "Simón Bolívar" International Airport. It has suffered from extensive damage and destruction which has led to its closure.

International support from other countries such as the USA, India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Mexico has also been pouring in.

Dr. Skerrit recognised this support and shared best wishes for the future of Venezuela saying, “We also acknowledge the efforts of the emergency personnel responding to this tragedy and wish the nation courage and strength in the days ahead.”