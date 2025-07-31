Saint Lucia Decriminalizes Same-Sex Relations, Sparks Public Debate

The court’s decision follows a legal challenge brought up by a local LGBTQ+ advocate and was supported by regional and international human rights advocate.

Saint Lucia: The High Court of Saint Lucia has struck down two colonial-era laws that criminalized same-sex intimacy. This marks a major step forward by the government for human rights in the country.

Sections 132 and 133 of the Criminal Code, outlawed ‘buggery’ and ‘gross indecency’ were struck down on Tuesday. These laws had been in place for decades and were often seen as discriminatory toward the LGBTQ+ people.

The court’s decision follows a legal challenge brought up by a local LGBTQ+ advocate and was supported by regional and international human rights advocate.

The local advocacy group for the LGBTQ+ people, 758Pride, welcomed the decision and called it a historic moment for equality in Saint Lucia.

“Today is a victory for dignity, freedom, and basic human rights,” said Jassica St. Rose, a representative of 758Pride. “This decision shows that no one should be punished for who they are or who they love.”

For years, LGBTQ+ has been fighting agaisnt the existence of Sections 132 and 133 which has contributed to violence and legal vulnerability for the community.

The LGBTQ+ community group of Saint Lucia, 758Pride extended its gratitude towards those who made this moment possible and stepped forward to challenge the laws, the legal terms who fought for the case, international human rights and allies both on and off the island.

“This victory is the result of years of courageous advocacy,” the organization stated. “It belongs to every person who believed that Saint Lucia could be a more just, compassionate place.”

While this ruling marks a significant progress, activists have acknowledged that the legal reforms are only a part of the journey. Other Caribbean regions including Dominica have earlier legalised same sex intimacy and the decision for Saint Lucia has brought a wave of happiness among the community members.

“This is a proud moment,” St. Rose added. “But real change doesn’t stop at the courthouse steps. We’ll continue working with government, civil society, and communities to build a Saint Lucia where everyone can live safely, openly, and with equal rights under the law.”

Countries that still Criminalize same sex intimacy in Caribbean

Jamaica Grenada Guyana Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Countries that have decriminalized same sex intimacy in Caribbean

Bahamas Belize Trinidad and Tobago (2018, although a recent ruling in 2025 has reinstated criminalization in Trinidad, case now at Privy Council) Antigua and Barbuda Saint Kitts and Nevis Barbados Dominica Saint Lucia

However, Saint Lucians have welcomed this decision with some criticising it and others praising.

Adex Lava, a user on Facebook said called the decision a ‘Great News’ as she wrote, “This is great news, A great legal decision and timely for Emancipation Day!”

Bernard Wallace Pooler, another user said, “God gave us the right to free will and choice. So, we can choose to sin but will face judgement. Man's laws do not negate the final judgement by God. Carry on.”

“Let the gay parades begin!! Soon the streets of Saint Lucia will be filled with glitter, rainbows, and fat gay guys dressed in leather chaps and nipple rings. Yippee!” said Carl Hughes.

An American citizen named Kevin Russo while sharing his opinion said, “While in America in the state I live in Iowa becomes the first to allow people to be fired and evicted for just being trans. It's so sad to see the US sliding back on civil rights while the world is opening to love and acceptance.”