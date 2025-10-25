PM Roosevelt Skerrit calls for regional unity to addresses issues of climate change, net zero

PM Skerrit also talked about regional integration, citing that this is the only solution to the problems as the region has to take a more united approach.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit outlined the challenges faced by the Caribbean regions and emphasized the issue of net zero. He said that the region at the lower end of the food chain is the one which will be dramatically impacted.

Speaking during a press conference in St Vincent and the Grenadines, PM Skerrit also talked about other issues such as global climate change and noted that if the Caribbean is one suffering the most from the climate change, then they should not be the ones who have to bear the brand of solving the problem.

He noted, “This is the big challenge as we would find that things are going to be more expensive for us, we would find that the cruise would not want to come as it would be expensive for them. So you run the risk of a way of life being dramatically negatively impacted.”

PM Skerrit also talked about regional integration, citing that this is the only solution to the problems as the region has to take a more united approach.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit outlines issues of Caribbean region

In a conference, he took an opportunity to highlight the issues faced by the Caribbean region and said that there are issues of security as there is still the prevalence of guns. He said that the illegal guns have been used to commit crimes in the communities, homicides and causing discomfort to the people.

He further added that there is a need to interact with each other in the region more often to discuss and make strategies about the things. “We should work together so that we work to improve our lives and ourselves through those investments.”

PM Roosevelt Skerrit asserted that rather than spending time on social media, people should sit with their families and communities to discuss how they can improve their lives and benefit from the things that are coming.

Unity is crucial: PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Skerrit added that this is important for the development of the people that there must be unity in the region as it is very crucial.

“We can disagree from time to time, but we need to sign on to something important we need to do as a society irrespective of the support of the political party in government.”

PM Skerrit on international airport

PM Skerrit further talked about how people would be against things such as if the government is building a hospital, they will not support it, if the government is building a school, they will not support it, if the government is building an airport, they will not support it.

Dominica is building an international airport and it's about 1.6 billion dollars and there are frustrations about judicial review, there are injunctions on this and people are saying that the government is destroying the environment because the mountain was flattened to construct the airport.

Elections in SVG

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit further talked about St Vincent and the Grenadines and the elections that are coming soon in the country. “PM Ralph Gonsalves is going for a sixth term and wishes that the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines take wise decisions for the benefit of the country.”

He said that Dominica is looking forward to working with PM Gonsalves for the next five years on regional issues and also global issues.