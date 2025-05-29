St Kitts and Nevis hosts Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2025, PM Drew meets key stakeholders

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and the CEO discussed key government-led projects, including the potential of the geothermal energy initiative.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2025, was officially inaugurated in St Kitts and Nevis on 27th May, marking a significant milestone for the federation as it moves ahead with its sustainability goals. The Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew took this event as an opportunity to have bilateral meetings with key personalities including the CEO of Island Innovation, James Ellsmoor.

The Prime Minister during his meeting with the CEO discussed several projects that are currently led by the government including the potential of the geothermal energy project. They also discussed possible areas of future collaboration to help the Small Island nations across the Caribbean to grow and become sustainable.

The Prime Minister also shared a social media post expressing his gratitude towards the CEO.

“I was pleased to meet with James Ellsmoor, CEO of Island Innovation, where we discussed the tremendous potential of our geothermal energy project, not just for St. Kitts and Nevis, but for the wider region,” he wrote.

PM Drew also met with Dr Antonio Carmona Baez, the President of the University of St Martin, and they both had a discussion regarding their earlier talks in Philipsburg. They also had deeper collaborative talks regarding USM and CFBC, in different areas including training, research and cultural exchange.

At the GSIS 2025, the Prime Minister notably addressed the attendees and emphasized on the importance of sustainability and climate resiliency. He then spoke about the power of political will and how leadership must rise to meet this moment of climate urgency. The Prime Minister also launched the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA), which he called a national blueprint to build a stronger, fairer, and climate resilient federation by 2040.

SISA is a project by the government of St Kitts and Nevis under which the government aims to deliver clean energy, affordable food, smarter homes, better healthcare, stronger industries, and more opportunities for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.