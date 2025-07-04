Indian PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobago: Major Highlights from Day 1

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by his counterpart, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who was joined by 38 ministers and four parliamentarians.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi landed in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday afternoon and attended a series of events on his first day. He was welcomed by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Indian diaspora and Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force with a cultural performance at Piarco Airport South Terminal.

Hundreds of people gathered inside the National Cycling Centre in Couva, showcasing the deep respect and admiration for India and its leadership. On his first day, he participated in a series of events including the community programme in Port of Spain where he interacted and connected with the Indian diaspora.

May the friendship between India-Trinidad & Tobago flourish in the times to come!



Highlights from a special welcome in Port of Spain… pic.twitter.com/yUprg1LyB4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2025

PM Modi attends community programme and cultural performances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pleasure in witnessing a vibrant Bhojpuri Chautaal performance in Port of Spain. He lauded the performance and shed light on the deep-rooted ties between Trinidad and Tobago and India, citing, “A cultural connect like no other.”

After that, he attended the community programme and highlighted the strong diplomatic ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago. He said that the visit will mark a new chapter of the partnership between India and Trinidad and Tobago with whom they share very old cultural linkages.

PM Modi addressed at National Cycling Velodrome in Couva

On his first day, he also addressed hundreds of people at the National Cycling Centre where he talked about the significance of strengthening people-to-people ties and preserving cultural identity.

During his address, he outlined that Overseas Citizen of India cards (OCI) will now be extended to the sixth generation of India-origin individuals in Trinidad and Tobago. He noted, “We are not just connected by blood or surname as India looks out for you, India welcomes you and India embraces you.”

Further, he highlighted the contribution of PM Kamla Persad Bissessar as the first female Prime Minister. PM Modi also congratulated Trinidad and Tobago for being the first country in the region to adopt India’s digital payment platform, UPI.

Prabhu Shri Ram connects India with Trinidad & Tobago… pic.twitter.com/VDpvbhfxox — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2025

Talking about the Indian diaspora, PM Modi noted, “The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad & Tobago is all about courage. They faced hardships with hope and problems with persistence. And, they have enriched Trinidad & Tobago’s journey towards progress.”

He said that the people of India consider PM Kamla Persad as a daughter of Bihar.

In addition to that, PM Kamla Persad Bissessar also addressed the community gathering and said that the country is honoured to welcome PM Modi as he is one of the world’s most respected and admired visionary leaders.

She lauded his leadership in modernising India and said that the steps taken by his government in empowering over a billion people is inspiring and great. PM Kamla Persad also lauded his COVID-19 vaccine support and championing global partnerships, citing that he is shaping a self-relient India the world deeply respects.

PM Modi connected with Indian diaspora

Hundreds of people dressed in Indian attires met with Prime Minister Modi and expressed delight in reviving their roots. PM Modi expressed gratitude to the local Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain.

The community programme in Port of Spain was spectacular.



The energy and warmth of the people made it truly unforgettable. Evidently, our cultural bonds shine brightly! pic.twitter.com/kVPR07bMQh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2025

He also met youngsters Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato who secured victory in the Know India Quiz in Trinidad and Tobago. The quiz featured widespread participation across the world and deepened the connection of the diaspora with India.

Many people from India made their way to Trinidad & Tobago years ago. Over the years, they distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago’s development journey. At the same time, they have retained a connection with India and are also passionate… pic.twitter.com/qlKVIEjUwh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2025

PM Modi presented replica of Ram Mandir to PM Bissessar

At a dinner hosted by PM Kamla Persad Bissessar, PM Modi presented a replica of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and holy water from the Saryu river as well as from the Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj. He expressed delight and said that the presentation symbolises the deep cultural and spiritual bonds between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

At the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, I presented a replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and holy water from the Saryu river as well as from the Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj. They symbolise the deep cultural and spiritual bonds between India and Trinidad &… pic.twitter.com/ec48ABwWdB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2025

He also met Rana Mohip at the diner who had sung “Vaishnava Jana To”, a song admired by Mahatma Gandhi when Indians marked the 150th Jayanti of Mahatma Gandhi a few years ago.

During the dinner, the food was being served to PM Modi on a Sohari leaf, marking a great cultural significance to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, especially those with Indian roots. PM Modi noted that the food is served on this leaf during festivals and other special programmes.

Notably, PM Modi will also address the session of the parliament in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday.