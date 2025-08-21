Caribbean on Alert as Tropical Wave Nears Leeward Islands

This tropical disturbance will be named as Tropical Wave Fernand, if it strenghthens to a tropical depression.

A new tropical wave is forming in the Atlantic which is expected to hit the Leeward islands by Friday and is expected to strengthen into a tropical depression by weekend. The tropical wave is heading towards the west and is expected to hit several Caribbean islands in the north.

The tropical disturbance will be named as Tropical Wave Fernand as it moves ahead and strengthens as it is the next name in the series. The St Kitts Meteorological Services and NEMA have already issued an advisory for the citizens to stay updated regarding the tropical wave.

The tropical disturbance as it moves towards the Leeward Islands could bring intense rainfall, thunderstorms to the countries, causing flood like conditions. The system is sitting just a few 100 miles away from the leeward islands and has remained steady in recent hours.

However, the conditions seem to be in its favour, as stated by NHC who further said that it has a 40% chance of development within the next 48 hours.

Two other Tropical disturbances form in Atlantic

Apart from this, forecasters are also monitoring two other areas of development as well. Another system in the farther east, which is also a tropical wave named AL99 is lying hundred miles away in west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Satellite images shared by NHC shows that the system currently has sustained winds of 15 mph, and the window for its growth is small.

The third area of development is a small and low-pressure system which is located roughly 1200 miles southwest of Azores. Its limited thunderstorm activity and strong upper-level winds are expected to keep it small and prevent it from further strengthening. The NHC says it has a 30% chance of development over the coming 2 days and through the week.

While none of these systems currently pose an immediate threat, it is advised to citizens to be vigilant about updates and follow official or reliable sources for updates. Residents specifically in the Northern Caribbean are advised to be more precautious and to monitor updates closely.

Stay tuned with Associates Times for more updates related to this tropical development.