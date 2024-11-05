Protests intensify in Saint Lucia for immediate reopening of Castries Health Centre

The protesters are calling out for a fully operational medical facility in Castries as they highlighted that healthcare is already in a critical state in the community.

Saint Lucia: Tension is rising among citizens for the urgent reopening of the Castries Health Centre which is a critical healthcare facility in the area. Netizens are out on the roads protesting and raising demands to open the medical facility on urgent basis.

The protesters are calling out for a fully operational medical facility in Castries as they highlighted that healthcare is already in a critical state in the community. The protest is being led by Rosh Clarke, who is a candidate of the United Labour Party and he also shared a glimpse of himself protesting and demanding the rights.

Clarke shared a short video from the protest on his social media and wrote about the challenges the community members are facing in healthcare.

“Castries deserves better! Our healthcare is in a critical state, with rising doctor resignations and a lack of supplies. We need a fully operational medical facility right here in Castries Central,” he wrote.

Rosh Clarke added that healthcare can’t be negotiated, and he will continue to advocate for the voices of his city and ensure that the voices are heard. He stated that it’s their right and not a privilege.

PM PIERRE’S STATEMENT ON THE CASTRIES HEALTHCARE CENTRE

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, in light of the rising concerns, extended his statement saying that the group has all rights to protest.

“It's a democracy. People have a right to do whatever they want,” he said.

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip J. Pierre The rise in the number of resignations from the hospital was followed by a resignation letter, which was extended by the CEO of the Owen King EU Hospital, Dr Charles, to his staff.

The Prime Minister in light of the resignation of the doctor stated that he was a professional and a fantastic medical practitioner. He added that he didn’t know about the resignation.

PM Philip J. Pierre then went on to discuss his plans for healthcare. He said that he has been actively looking for plans and strategies to be implemented in the healthcare sector since the beginning of his duties as a Prime Minister.

“My concerns for health started a long time ago, started while I was in opposition, while I was in government before. My concern started when Dr Kenny Anthony negotiated to build the OKE hospital,” he said in one of his interviews.

CRITICISM EXTENDED TOWARDS HEALTH MINISTER MOSES JN BAPTISTE, PM PIERRE DEFENDS

The protesters and locals are directly targeting the Minister of Health Moses Baptiste as he is being called out for the handling of the issues affecting the public health system. Amid the sharp criticism, the health minister faces from the authorities, PM Pierre stood by his side emphasizing that he has full confidence in him.

Protests intensify in Saint Lucia for immediate reopening of Castries Health Centre

“I have full confidence in the health minister. I have full confidence in the health minister. I'm going to say it again. I have full confidence in the health minister and in the doctors and nurses of Saint Lucia,” Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre said.

PM Philip J. Pierre added that it is unfair to blame the health minister or doctors and nurses in the healthcare sector. He said this while noting that healthcare became a serious issue after COVID-19.

PM PIERRE’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO TACKLE THE HEALTHCARE REFORMS

As he expressed his views on the ongoing protests, the Prime Minister also announced measures to overcome the healthcare reforms. He stated that the Castries healthcare building, which is being shut down for an extended period of time, will now be relocated to the Victoria Hospital.

He said that the buildings were unfit for use and that the relocation of the facilities would be a modern takeover of the issues.

“Another building, not fit for purpose. For many years, talk, discussion, complex, this, that, pictures, computer renderings, nothing. We moved the staff out of the health centre building, and very shortly, these people, the staff, and I want to pay tribute to them, will be operating from the old Victoria Hospital. These services are going to be provided in a modern in modern surroundings at the Victoria Hospital,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Pierre, however, didn’t shed light on the date and time of the relocation of the building. The issue, hence, remains a concern for the people of Castries, who are consistently advocating their voice for their health.

CITIZENS REACTION ON ONGOING PROTESTS

As Rosh Clarke advocates the protests, he is being widely recognized and applauded by the citizens on social media. His supporters support him and his ideas while some have also raised voices to vote for him.

However, citizens also expressed their rage over the incident. One of the users on Facebook wrote, “He doesn’t have any plan he is only talking now because the pressure is on had there been no pressure he would never say a word about it. Now he is saying to you St Lucian I do as I please no need to tell you what his plans are very simple once again protecting his victory.”

Another user stated, “Nonsense why now, why you never say anything? There is also Mold at the old St Jude hospital.”

Disclaimer: The update on Protests intensify in Saint Lucia for immediate reopening of Castries Health Centre is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.