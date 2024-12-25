Trinidad and Tobago: UNC announces 5 more Candidates for 2025 General Elections

The five new candidates would be contesting from the areas of San Fernando East, Arouca, Trincity, St Joseph, and Sangre Grande.

Port of Spain, T&T: The Trinidad and Tobago General Elections are expected to be held in August 2025. In relation to this, the United National Congress Party in the Caribbean island nation, currently led by opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has announced 5 more candidates who will contest in the elections from different constituencies making up the total participating candidates of the party to 8.

UNC Announces Details of 5 New Candidates for 2025 General Elections

The five new candidates would be contesting from the areas of San Fernando East, Arouca, Trincity, St Joseph, and Sangre Grande.

The party’s Public Relations Officer released the list yesterday congratulating the selected individuals who passed and gave out their background details for the public to go through.

John Michael Alibocus would be contesting from San Fernando East. He is a business director and currently the councillor for Marabella West having lived in San Fernando his whole life.

The councillor is an event coordinator by profession and has managed around 300 nightclubs across Trinidad.

Talking about his educational background, Alibocus holds an associate degree in Business Administration from the University of New Brunswick. Before that, he had graduated from Naparima College and Roytec.

Arouca constituency will see Dr Natalie Chaitan Maharaj contesting the seat for UNC. Dr Natalie is a specialist in Gynecology and Obstetrics who has been practicing for 15 years.

She has been attached to NCRHA, Mount Hope Women’s Hospital since July 2010 and also serves as a substantive registrar and consultant when required.

Along with that, she is also a Clinical professor at the University of West Indies and has a business registered as First Call Medical Services at Ramsaran Street.

The other 3 candidates, Devesh Maharaj, Richard Smith and Wayne Sturge would be contesting from St Joseph, Trincity, and Sangre Grande.

Devesh Maharaj is a prominent attorney at law and advisor to president Dr Louis Nurse of the Trinidad and Tobago 1st Capital Committee who is based out of St Joseph.

Maharaj is also the Chairman of the International Love All Serve All Initiative and has served as advisor to Casablanca Steel Orchestra.

Sturge is a prominent criminal defense attorney practicing for 26 years. He has been a former UNC Senator and served as the Joint Selects Committee on National Security and Legal and Finance Committee.

Wayne has also held the post of Chairman of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board, a reputed member of the National Carnival Association, and member of the Law Reform Commission.

UNC’s Result in last General Elections and Preparation for Upcoming 2025 Elections

Although Kamla Persad Bissessar is in the opposition right now her party is supposedly way ahead in the race of winning the General Elections that is going to take place in July 2025.

According to official reports of the Elections and Boundaries Commission, in 2015 the PNM got 378,447 votes while the UNC received only 290,066 votes.

Five years later, the numbers were more neck and neck as both the parties were on the edge.

The winning margin closed in more with Kamla’s UNC party getting 309,654 while People’s National Movement party headed by Keith Rowley managed to get 322,180 votes.

If this trend continues to follow, it can be presumed whose electoral campaign would make it to the top.

Till now, the main reason for the change of wind is being attributed to the rising fuel costs and surging overhead burden of households.

This has led the public being aghast at the PNM, making the tide turn towards the UNC.