BREAKING: Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes near Aktau, Kazakhstan on Christmas

A passenger airline operated by Azerbaijan Airlines crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Christmas.

28 people including two children survived the plane crash today and are currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

The plane notably had 62 passengers and 5 crew members onboard and it turned into a massive fireball as it touched the ground. The plane was then severed into pieces which were scattered around. Severely injured, and bruised passengers were rescued for treatment.

The Kazakhstan plane crash on Wednesday prompted authorities to rush to the scene immediately, and 50 rescuers then managed to extinguish the fire and transport the injured to nearby health facilities.

As per the information shared by the Kazakh officials, approximately 150 emergency workers responded to the crash site, who assisted in managing the rescue operation.

According to the health ministry of the country, a group of specialized doctors from Astana also departed to help in the treatment of those injured.

The airplane was travelling from Baku to Grozny, however, its track was changed considering the foggy weather conditions in Grozny.

According to some of the preliminary reports, it is estimated that the pilot made an emergency landing, two miles away from Aktau. This is estimated considering that the airplane may have experienced a bird strike, however investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the disaster.

Bird strike is referred to as the collision between a bird or other airborne animal, which can cause severe damage to an aircraft.

A bird strike can lead to engine damage, windshield damage, structural damage, break line damage, all of which ultimately prompt an emergency evacuation.

The video clips of the crash of the Embraer 190 are getting viral on social media, showing the aircraft ravaging into pieces after experiencing a massive fire. Netizens are referring to it as straight out of a movie and has touched the hearts of many on the internet.

Netizens are extending their prayers to those affected on social media. Hedi Debbebi, a Facebook user called that it is a miracle that some passengers were evacuated alive.

“With the nose at that angle and the speed the aircraft was heading down, it's a miracle to see some alive passengers being evacuated from the wreckage.” he wrote.

One of the social media user pointed out the incident as foul play, however no evidence has yet been recovered to support such claims.