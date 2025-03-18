PM Terrance Drew holds bilateral talks with Barbados PM Mia Mottley at Park Hyatt

PM Drew shared that the bilateral talks with Barbados PM Mia Mottley were productive, focusing on sustainable growth and regional collaboration.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew met with Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados for bilateral talks at Park Hyatt on Monday. The talks featured discussions on ways of enhancing regional cooperation and promoting the development agendas for the betterment of the two countries.

In the post shared, PM Drew said that the engagement turned out to be productive for both nations as diplomatic leaders strive to grow their countries with sustainable and regional collaboration. The high-level talks will focus on strengthening regional cooperation and other shared development goals.

The discussion will foster connections and partnerships on several matters of concern such as education, trade and business. It will also serve as the chance to protect the regional integration and enhance collaboration to grow the two nations in different and unique developmental fronts.

The meeting also discussed various sectors to foster greater collaboration and strengthen ties between the two countries, aiming to enhance unity in the Caribbean region. The talks also featured sustainable agenda of St Kitts and Nevis and the ways of mitigating harsh impacts of climate change on small island nations.

The meeting was attended by the delegation of Barbados which was led by PM Mia Amor Mottley and the delegation of St Kitts and Nevis including Minister of Utility Konris Maynard, Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley and Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson.

PM Mia Mottley also shared glimpses of the meeting and talked about the ways of enhancing bilateral relations. She added that their Caribbean Leadership and enhanced cooperation for regional diplomacy will foster deep connections and create new opportunities for business, trade and other developmental sectors.

The high-level bilateral discussions with PM Mia Mottley will strengthen regional cooperation and enhance the shared developmental goals. They added that their collaboration will promote regional integration and tackle challenges such as climate change and other resilience goals.