Culture in D’ Park attracts hundreds of patrons in Trinidad, emerges as the most successful edition

Trinidad: The “Culture in D’ Park” pulled in hundreds of patrons from across the Caribbean region on Saturday with Cultural Village and Traditional Carnival were staged on February 22, 2025. It was held at Nelson Mandela Park of Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago under the theme- “Home is where the heart is.”

Hosted by Caribbean Airlines, the 3rd edition treated patrons with a cultural parade where characters such as Midnight Robbers, Moko Jumbies, Dame Lorraine and Kings and Queens of carnival performed. With its growing popularity, the third year of the festival has recorded largest public turnout thus far since 2023 as it has grown its footprints.

Carnival-themed events

The Culture in D’ Park featured carnival-themed activities for children and the entire family where they participated in a diverse range of skillful events. Children participated and showcased their skills in mas painting, and the making of the Pierrot Grenade outfit. On the other hand, the workshops were also hosted for the attendees who explored cultural richness of Trinidad and Tobago.

In addition to that, 250 children from different children’s homes across Trinidad and Tobago participated in the event and promoted the sustainability agenda. It has also provided a first-hand experience for the children where they explored true artistic traditions and culture of the carnival of the country.

Under the “Welcome Home Campaign,” Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera expressed delight and said that they are happy to see Culture in D’park has been offering great experience to the tourists from across the globe.

The activities of the event culminated with the performances of the artists such as soca icons, Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Mical Teja who entertained the audience. They delivered performance at the event with Caribbean Airlines theme song for 2025” Home is Where the Heart is”.

The event has also kickstarted the culture programme of the Caribbean Airlines for 2025, featuring Welcome Home Airport Activation event on February 24 and Caribbean Lere Mas J’ouvert on March 3. The carnival will also consist of other diverse lineup of the events including Caribbean Airlines Village Cricket T20 tournament which will be held in Antigua and Barbados.