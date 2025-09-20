Trinidad Ghost aka Akel Mclean detained in US 

Trinidad Ghost, known for his contributions to Dancehall music, has been detained at the Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility in New Jersey.

Trinidad Ghost who is known for his contributions to the Dancehall music has been detained at the Elizabeth Contract Detention Facility in New Jersey. He is expected to have a court hearing on Monday.

Mclean is notably well known in Trinidad for his songs including She Da Baddest, and Zesser more Zessing. The artist often remains in controversy for the choice of his lyrics that promotes violence and vulgarity.

However, the circumstance around his arrest remains under question as of now, with more details expected to come after his court hearing. Associates Times will continue sharing more details with you as this case progress.