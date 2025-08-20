3.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: A magnitude of 3.5 earthquake has been recorded in Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday night. As per the met department, the inclement conditions in the weather due to Hurricane Erin has ignited the conditions of the earthquake across the island nation and the wider Caribbean.



The tremor of the quake have been struck at 9: 29 local time as the depth of the situation is around 12 km. The epicentre of the earthquake was located about 108km which was recorded near the south-east of Saint John’s in Antigua and Barbuda.



The met department noted that the quake was also 61km north-east of Point-a-Pitre, and Guadeloupe. Now, the conditions of the quake and the weather are currently located at 131 km which is east-south-east of Brades in Montserrat.



The government of Antigua and Barbuda asked the citizens to adopt cautious approach about the weather conditions. They also issued advisory for the citizens about the preparedness of the earthquake, aiming to mitigate the direct impact. However, there have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries in Antigua and Barbuda due to the earthquake.



The reports further outlined that there have been lots of earthquakes in the region at different locations. Earlier, Hurricane Erin also tried to post threat to Antigua and Barbuda, however, due to its different location, the country survived its impact.



Notably, Antigua and Barbuda is prone to the conditions of the earthquake due to its small size and the location in the Eastern Caribbean. In the first week of August 2025, the minor earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 has also been recorded near the country. As per the met department, the depth at which quake occurred was 93 km which was approximately 92 km NW of Brades of Montserrat.



The reminder and alert has been issued for the citizens to ensure their safety during the weather conditions.