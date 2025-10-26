NYPD investigators are now tracing Trinidad woman Salisha Ali’s U.S. sponsor after new evidence links her immigration past to the JFK torso murder case.

Associates Times has obtained exclusive information indicating that New York Police Department (NYPD) investigators are now pursuing a crucial lead concerning the personal life and legal status of Salisha Ali, the believed victim in the recent JFK’s Torso case.

The lead suggests that Salisha Ali, a Trinidadian national whose dismembered body was found near JFK Airport in September was allegedly involved in an immigration related marriage in the United States prior to her death.

According to the information shared with Associates Times, investigators will now focus on identifying and questioning Ali’s husband or sponsor who facilitated her legal residency to the US. The tip received alleges that Ali left this sponsor for someone else in New York.

This development acts as a solid base for further investigations with detectives focusing on a potential domestic conflict motive in the case which directs toward verifiable public records. The case is expected to move further into deeper investigation with Marriage records and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) documents aiding in locating and confirming the identity of the sponsor offering a direct pathway for investigators to locate the person of interest.

The investigators led by NYPD struggled to find out the suspect in the case, but this shift to a personal and legal relationship conflict marks a significant new development in the case.

Associates Times considered the importance of this vital information and passed that to the law enforcement unit. All specific details received from the source were promptly passed to the NYPD Crime Stoppers unit.

The New York Police Department is yet to provide an on the record comment regarding the status of the investigation or this specific line of inquiry. The investigations into the case are ongoing, and the public is urged to provide any update onto this case to the NYPD to aid in the investigations.