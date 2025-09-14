Miss Universe 2025: Trinidad and Tobago’s Dr. Sihlè Letren Resigns Ahead of Pageant

Dr. Letren announced on Wednesday evening that, after reflecting on her journey, she had decided to step down due to ongoing personal challenges.

With the highly anticipated Miss Universe 2025 pageant slated for November 2025in Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago has been rocked by an unexpected twist as Dr Sihlè Letren announced her withdrawal and resignation from her position. Letren was the nation’s top contender and the reigning Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago, and her resignation has stunned everyone across the twin island federation.

Dr Letren made the announcement on Wednesday evening, reflecting on her journey and stressing that she concluded to this decision due to personal ongoing challenges. She called on her opportunity to represent Trinidad and Tobago on the global stage as one of the greatest honours oh her life and described it as fulfilling a long-held dream through pageantry.

However, she later disclosed that pressing personal matters now prevent her from continuing the path to the international crown. Dr Letren then further expressed her sincere thanks to crowns and sashes TT organisation, a local franchise and the people of Trinidad and Tobago for extending their support throughout her journey.

The Crowns and Sashes TT also confirmed her resignation and lauded her as a role model whose grace and intellect helped T&T gain immense popularity worldwide. The organisation also acknowledged that while transitions are difficult, they also present opportunities for growth, renewal and reflection.

The pageant is now set to find a new representative for Trinidad and Tobago, though no official word has yet been made over this replacement. Crowns and Sashes TT’s CEO, Stephen Jones stated that discussions are also underway with international pageant principals in Thailand, respecting confidentiality agreements to ensure a smooth transition.

Controversies within the system

This resignation notably comes amid heightened scrutiny and controversy going on in the T&T’s Pageantry world as recently former contestants including Miss Grand T&T 2025 Tamara Persad and Miss Trinidad and Tobago Ache Abrahams who have spoken about the mistreatment and other difficulties they faced while being in the system.

Despite these controversies, crowns and sashes reaffirmed that they value crown holders, pledging to uphold the standards of professionalism and excellence.