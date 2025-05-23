BREAKING: Trinidad and Tobago's Anna-Lise advances to Miss World Finals

Trinidad and Tobago’s Anna-Lise has officially made her way to the Miss World Finals, after a thrilling performance at the head-to-head finals that took place today, 23rd May 2025. The Miss World events are this year taking place in Hyderabad, India and Trinidad and Tobago has been performing exceptionally well at the event as the country secures its position in Top 10 across Americas/Caribbean.

During the Head-to-Head finals, Anna-Lise competed against Brazil, and passionately discussed the importance of climate action, which is a prevailing issue in her home country. Both Brazil and Trinidad and Tobago had to answer the same question, while Brazil had to answer it first.

“In a world facing urgent climate challenges, how can young people take meaningful action to protect our planet?” the question stated.

However, out of both of them, Lise outshined Brazil and won the contest. This also helped her secure a place in the Top 10 among the delegates across the Americas and Caribbean. She is also the only candidate across the region who has placed in every category of Miss World so far.

Anna-Lise full answer at the Miss World Head to Head contest

“Good morning again. Everyone. So, I come from the land of sunshine of forests of trees, and I'm lucky to have grown up surrounded by that. And because of that, I grew to love being in nature. It's my safe space.

It's where I find happiness. It's where I sent it to myself. And when you love something, you want to protect it. And that's why my beauty with a purpose, the ripple effect. We so strongly advocate for our environment and also expose others to nature.

Bring them back to where we once came from because I think this modern world has sort of estranged us from nature, from the natural environment. And I'm really proud to say that one of my initiatives, the hike and plant initiative, I joined forces with volunteers of many ages, some as young as three years old, and we went on a beautiful hike in the forest to help replant an area that was damaged by wildfires and. Part of what I wanted to do was help people to reconnect with our environment because I think that we really have forgotten how important it is and how much we need it to sustain us. And also it's actually medically proven that being in nature helps us to distress. It lowers our stress hormone levels And planting the day, everyone felt rejuvenated.

They felt happy. The kids wanted to stay longer, and they kept smiling and laughing and wanting to grab more trees to come back again. And It might seem like hard work, but one small action, one ripple when combined can leave a lasting change. Tired. Because those trees, even though it was one day of planting, they will grow and they will have an impact for generations to come, leaving clean air, helping more animals and plants come back again so that our world can continue to sustain and nourish us. Thank you. Right. Well, thank you.”

As Trinidad and Tobago has advanced to the finals of the event, netizens are hoping to bring the crown back this year after a wait of years. The finals of the 72nd Miss World contest are scheduled for 31st May and Anna Lise has been ruling every category.

She recently at the World Design Award Fashion Shoot in Hyderabad wore an outstanding golden-brown dress which provided her with immense recognition worldwide.