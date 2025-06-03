Guyana struck by Early Storm: Severe damage reported at Airport, Schools and Farms

Several facilities, including the Eugene F. Correia International Airport on Guyana’s East Coast Demerara, sustained significant damage as powerful winds from the early storm swept through the region.

Guyana: As the Hurricane season has kicked off across the Caribbean and the Americas, Guyana has been one of the first nations to face the wrath of nature through intense storms that struck the country on Monday. As per reports, several buildings were damaged, and services were disrupted which ultimately lead to widespread power outages, structural damages and interruptions in essential services.

As per reports several facilities including the Eugene F. Correia International Airport in Guyana’s East Coast Demerara experienced significant damage from the storm due to high winds. The intense weather conditions resulted to a collapse of the sections of a shed at the Correia Mining Company and Trans Guyana Airways.

The airport authorities said that flying debris from the damaged structures caused harm to nearby aircrafts, including a single-engine plane that was overturned. The damage is yet to be assessed properly by the airport authorities for a thorough evaluation. Following the same the necessary repair work will be performed to implement necessary repairs and to ensure the safety and continuity of operations.

Apart from this the electrical linings across the nation faced a major damage as electricity poles and wires fell across several communities. The Guyana Power Limited immediately responded to the same to perform the necessary rehabilitation work, however, this left the residents without electricity for hours.

The strong winds from the storm also caused damage across many other localities, as roofing were destroyed or flown away by the intense winds leaving residents without a cover on their head. Farmers also faced a havoc as many of them reported that their fruit trees were either uprooted or faced immense damage from the natural calamity.

The North Georgetown Secondary school along with Woolford Avenue, Georgetown also reported that the school’s building has sustained a heavy damage with a partially damaged roof.

It’s been just two days since the beginning of the hurricane season and a strong storm this early in the hurricane season serves as a stark reminder that this year the season could be intense and ravaging. This also serves as a reminder for authorities and citizens alike to follow precautions and stay updated and cautious during the hurricane season of any potential tropical depression forming.