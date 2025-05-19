BREAKING: Russia and Ukraine to begin ceasefire talks after President Trump's intervention

The President of America, Donald Trump shared a post on his ‘X’ account which shook the entire internet, as he highlighted that Russia and Ukraine could soon ‘END THE WAR’. President Trump highlighted that the two countries are set to begin immediate negotiations to end the war, following a two-hour long phone call between him and the Russian President Vladmir Putin.

Trump stated that the conversation with his Russian counterpart was ‘excellent’ in both tone and substance emphasizing that both the countries are ready to move towards a ceasefire and a complete end to hostilities.

“Russia and Ukraine will soon start negotiations towards a Ceasefire and, more importantly an end to the war,” President Trump wrote in his post.

This has shaken the entire world as Russia and Ukraine are involved in a bloodshed for years and have just refused any possibilities of having a ceasefire. The tensions between the two countries were just escalating until President Trump took an initiative to end the war. The announcement has also sent shockwaves across the global diplomatic landscape as the President stated that he had immediately informed the key leaders across Russia and European countries regarding the new development in Russia-Ukraine war.

These include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. He further stated that the Vatican is ready to participate in the negotiations and push the war towards an end.

“The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested to hosting the negotiations,” President Trump said.

In his statement President Trump also highlighted the economic prospects for the two nations once peace is restored. He said there are tremendous opportunities for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth, while stating that the country’s potential is ‘Unlimited.’ He also emphasized that Ukraine could benefit from international trade and investment during the post-war reconstruction.

While an official statement from the Russian and Ukrainian officials is yet pending, President Trumps’ tweet has garnered a lot of positive attention across the internet. Notably, the President of USA, has recently managed to stop the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, as the two countries declared a war over acts of terrorism. The war lasted a few days, before President Trump had a discussion with the leaders of the two countries to immediately stop the war and announce a ceasefire.