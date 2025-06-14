Associates Times Associates Times: West Indies and Caribbean News Online

Typo turns PM Shehbaz Sharif condemnation of Israel-Iran war into viral meme fest

A typing error in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s condemnation of the Israel-Iran conflict has gone viral, turning a serious message into a meme sensation.

Written by Amara Campbell

Published On 2025-06-14 08:41:06

Screenshot of the viral typo from PM Shehbaz Sharif’s statement on the Israel-Iran conflict

In an unexpected twist to a serious diplomatic statement, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif became the centre of public interest on internet after a viral screenshot of his social media post was circulated with an unexpected typo. The post addressing Israel’s reported attack on Iran, allegedly began with the phrase ‘I condom, in the strongest possible terms,’ instead of ‘I Condemn’ which was later rectified by the PM.  

However, the post was immediately rectified, the Prime Minister was not spared from public attention who took a screenshot of the post and left the Prime Minister in talks across borders. The message which was intended to express great concern over a serious incident, turned into a fabricated material for meme makers.  

 

It remains unknown and unverified if the error was quickly corrected or never existed, however, in response to the viral post, social media has burst into laughter, and mockery of the tweet made on ‘X’.  

The edited post now corrected by the Prime Minister reads as, “I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, today's unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel. I convey my deepest sympathies to the Iranian people on the loss of lives in this attack. This grave and highly irresponsible act is deeply alarming and risks further de-stabilising an already volatile region. We urge the international community and the United Nations to take urgent steps to prevent any further escalation that could imperil regional and global peace,”  

However, the internet has been flooded with the viral screenshot of the Prime Minister’s post.  

A user named Surendra Poonia on ‘X’ wrote, “Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif is giving ‘different kind’ of support & protection to Iran.” 

 

 

 

Another user named Savita wrote, “A slip-up that’s too funny to ignore. Serious message, though—hoping for peace and stability.” 

 

 

 

More interesting think nobody observed that he is 'CM' not 'PM' He is not even Prime Minister of Pakistan rather Chief Minister,” another user pointed out a different detail.  

While the internet has been accusing the Prime Minister for his viral comment, official sources have cited that the Prime Minister never used Condom in his post and the viral screenshot is edited.  

 

