Texas stabbing: Karmelo Anthony’s mother demands education support for son

At a Dallas press conference, Hayes expressed sorrow for Metcalf’s family and shared the struggles her own family has faced since the incident.

Kala Hayes, the mother of a 17 year old Karmelo Anthony, who was charged with the fatal stabbing of a fellow student, has spoken for the first time with the media. The mother of the suspect shockingly stated that she and her family are facing sincere death threats since the incident took place, to which they are not even able to leave their home. However, she particularly emphasized that his son should be allowed to continue studying as he was just one month away from his graduation.

Hayes made an appearance at the press conference held by her son’s advocating agency in Dallas, where she expressed her sorrow for the loss of Metcalf’s family and highlighted the challenges her own family has been facing since the incident.

She revealed that they have been receiving death threats and harassment and emphasized that her younger children and husband have been unjustly targeted. She said that her husband has to take a long leave from his job in a worry that anything could happen to his family in his absence.

Notably, Karmelo Anthony, the suspect, was arrested after he stabbed his fellow Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet on April 2, 2025 at Kuykendall Stadium. The incident took place after a misunderstanding between the two students escalated, and resulted in the death of Metcalf.

Charges on Karmelo Anthony

Karmelo Anthony stabbed Austin Metcalf over a collective seating dispute in an ongoing track and field event in high school. As per the reports, Anthony went to stab Metcalf in the seat he was told to change and ended up stabbing him in the chest.

Karmelo Anthony has been charged with first-degree murder following the altercation that led to Metcalf’s death. According to sources, Anthony claimed that he acted in self-defense after Metcalf grabbed him during an argument.

With an ankle bracelet put on him under house arrest, Anthony was set free on April 14, 2025 on the conditions that his bail would drop from $1 million to $250,000.