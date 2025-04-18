Texas stabbing: Karmelo Anthony’s mother demands education support for son

At a Dallas press conference, Hayes expressed sorrow for Metcalf’s family and shared the struggles her own family has faced since the incident.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-04-18 17:14:27

Karmelo Anthony’s mother calls for education support for her son following Texas stabbing incident.

Kala Hayes, the mother of a 17 year old Karmelo Anthony, who was charged with the fatal stabbing of a fellow student, has spoken for the first time with the media. The mother of the suspect shockingly stated that she and her family are facing sincere death threats since the incident took place, to which they are not even able to leave their home. However, she particularly emphasized that his son should be allowed to continue studying as he was just one month away from his graduation.

Hayes made an appearance at the press conference held by her son’s advocating agency in Dallas, where she expressed her sorrow for the loss of Metcalf’s family and highlighted the challenges her own family has been facing since the incident. 

She revealed that they have been receiving death threats and harassment and emphasized that her younger children and husband have been unjustly targeted. She said that her husband has to take a long leave from his job in a worry that anything could happen to his family in his absence.

Notably, Karmelo Anthony, the suspect, was arrested after he stabbed his fellow Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet on April 2, 2025 at Kuykendall Stadium. The incident took place after a misunderstanding between the two students escalated, and resulted in the death of Metcalf.

Charges on Karmelo Anthony

Karmelo Anthony stabbed Austin Metcalf over a collective seating dispute in an ongoing track and field event in high school. As per the reports, Anthony went to stab Metcalf in the seat he was told to change and ended up stabbing him in the chest.

Karmelo Anthony has been charged with first-degree murder following the altercation that led to Metcalf’s death. According to sources, Anthony claimed that he acted in self-defense after Metcalf grabbed him during an argument.

With an ankle bracelet put on him under house arrest, Anthony was set free on April 14, 2025 on the conditions that his bail would drop from $1 million to $250,000.

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Police probing shooting on 15-year-old boy in Steer Town.
Jamaica

Police probing shooting on 15-year-old boy in Steer Town

2025-04-18 17:14:27

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit speaking at Saint Vincent press conference
Dominica

PM Skerrit Demands Climate Action, commits $1 Million support to Saint Vi...

2025-04-18 17:14:27

Lambeau sexual assault accused sentenced for 11-and-half years.
Trinidad and Tobago

Babysitter accused for murder of 02-year-old in Couva

2025-04-18 17:14:27

Cedros farmer survives shooting attack with wound.
Dominican Republic

Investigation on immigration officer for rape of minor in Punta Cana

2025-04-18 17:14:27

Grenada facing issue of coastal erosion, damaging archeological site, houses
News

Grenada facing issue of coastal erosion, damaging archaeological site, ho...

2025-04-18 17:14:27

Case of triple murder recorded in Montego Bay.
Trinidad and Tobago

One dead, three injured in firebomb attack of Couva

2025-04-18 17:14:27

Dominica

Whitney Melinard from Dominica voices for indigenous people at COP 29

2025-04-18 17:14:27

Antigua and Barbuda

“Not just one person”: Antiguans believe others are also involved in Chan...

2025-04-18 17:14:27