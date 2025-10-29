Minister Maynard discusses Renewable Energy Cooperation with ISA President Pralhad Joshi

St Kitts and Nevis: Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utility met with Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, President of International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Energy Minister of India on October 29, 2025. The meeting featured the discussion about the renewable energy procurement for St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to foster resilience through solar energy.

During the meeting, Minister Maynard had a discussion with Energy Minister about the strategies to enhance the sector. Indian ministers thanked Maynard for visiting India and showcasing the prowess of St Kitts and Nevis in the sustainable sector.

Minister Joshi also extended full support to St Kitts and Nevis through ISA and added that the agenda of becoming world’s first sustainable island state nation should receive full assistance. He also asked Minister Konris about his experience of visiting India, emphasizing the significance of the diplomatic ties between two countries.

In addition to that, the meeting shed light on the bilateral relations between two countries and added that both countries boast rich history, culture and traditions. Both the countries are connected with each other through cultures and sports especially cricket, further connecting the teams of West Indies and India.

Minister Joshi also handed over a solar operated watch as a souvenir and promoted the significance of resilience. Minister Maynard talked about the St Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean, highlighting the importance of renewable energy that will enhance sustainable agenda. The ministers have also written and pledged to promote renewable energy through solar power to mitigate the impact of the carbon footprints.

Despite that, the meeting also featured the discussion about the hospitals that are running through solar power and added that this aspect could bring revolution and decline the reliance over fossil fuels.

Notably, Minister Konris Maynard is on visit to India to attend the 8th session of the International Solar Alliance. He participated in a series of events and also met Director General of ISA, Ashish Khana where he talked about the issues related to Small Island Developing States and how they are fostering their resilience goals through energy sector.