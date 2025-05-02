Trinidad: Mother ingests poison after conflict with son, daughter rescues

The incident occurred on April 30, when the victim’s daughter was urgently alerted by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law to check on her mother, who lived in Edward Trace.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Moruga woman was saved by her daughter after she allegedly attempted to suicide from ingesting poison after a family dispute. The 54-year-old woman notably ingested a strong solution of Ammonia, after she was frustrated with her son’s behaviour.

The incident took place on 30th April, and the victim’s daughter stated that she was informed by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law frantically to check on her mother who resided in Edward Trace. To their warnings, the 29-year-old woman rushed to her mother’s house only to find out her mother lying unconscious on a chair with a partially filled bottle of ammonia lying next to her.

The daughter stated that she immediately rushed her mother to a nearby Moruga Health Facility where she received treatment and was stabilized. She was later transferred to the Princess Town District Health Facility, and then to the San Fernando General Hospital for a further treatment.

The woman is now stated to be in stable condition and police officials have interrogated her for taking the shocking decision to end her life. The victim stated that she had an argument with her son to which she was frustrated over his behaviour and drank the chemical. The chemical kept in their house was believed to be a grass poison which was used by husband in their garden.

The police authorities are investigating the situation to resolve any family disputes within the members of the family, while a strict action is expected to be taken against the victim’s son.

Netizens laud daughter’s swift response

Locals and community members have lauded the swift response of the daughter as it helped in saving her mother’s life.

A social media user named Sharryann Boodram cited her concerns and noted, “So sad thank God she is OK , ppl are going through so much stress and sometimes have no one to talk to because ppl judge you and stress you more , I hope she gets some kind of help needed to recover , her son should behave himself moment need this.”

Another user named Arazoon Hosein said, “Sometimes it’s only so much one person can take. Emotions can be very overwhelming when you have to deal with certain situations. I hope she recovers.”