Minister Konris Maynard meets ISA Director General RK Singh to discuss solar energy, sustainability goals

St Kitts and Nevis: Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Utility and Energy of St Kitts and Nevis met with Director General of International Solar Alliance, RK Singh during its 8th session in India on Monday. The meeting featured the discussion of several matters of concerns related to solar energy, issues of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and the sustainable island state agenda of the Federation.

During the meeting, Minister Maynard discussed the solar alliance and the steps taken by the government of St. Kitts and Nevis in solar energy and their sustainable island state agenda. He said that the energy transition is one of the pillars of their sustainable agenda, aiming to push their work in the energy sector at the platform of ISA.

DG RK Singh also mentioned about the disposal of solar panels after their life is finished and called it a global benchmark. He said that they discussed the strategic patterns to discuss how this can be considered as a global benchmark and all countries need to follow the same pattern.

Minister Konris Maynard added that their meeting also featured the talks about pool procurement of solar for Small Island Developing States. The discussion has focused on lowering the cost of solar energy, aiming to enhance the solar energy and then mitigate the reliance on fossil fuels.

He said that St Kitts has had experts advise on the ideal circumstances to start developments in solar energy. The Minister also added that they are looking at possibilities to look at the ISA and its partner for further collaboration.

ISA DG said that 10 percent of some countries' GDP is being spent on fossil fuels but with solar the costs will reduce.

In addition to that, Minister Maynard also talked about the opportunities provided by the ISA and added that it is a melting pot for the gathering of the policies and other leaders.