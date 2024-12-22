Christmas in the Gardens celebrates festival with Children following Beryl in Grenada

The Ministry extended an invitation to the children and the senior citizens to gather at the event, aiming to enhance interaction and celebrate the true vibes of the Christmas.

Grenada: Christmas in the Gardens 2024 was hosted for the children of Grenada on Sunday under the patronage of Ministry of Carriacou, Petite Martinique and local affairs. Children from across the country gathered and participated in a series of fun games and events to celebrate the festivities.

The Ministry extended an invitation to the children and the senior citizens to gather at the event, aiming to enhance interaction and celebrate the true vibes of the Christmas. Games and fun events were organized for children where Santa was also present to offer gifts to them and enhance their Christmas experience.

Children were invited to enhance their knowledge about Christmas so that they could connect to their roots and culture that is within themselves. Several government officials also attended the event and interacted with children with their Christmas talks while encouraging them about their future in the terms of the games.

Christmas in the Gardens 2024 In addition to that, children were also given an opportunity to showcase their talents and do something related to Christmas. They were asked to draw something related to Christmas and sing carols for the entertainment of the attendees, enhancing their skills in the extracurricular activities.

Further, a senior citizen' luncheon was also hosted by the Ministry of Local Affairs where senior citizens interacted with each other and enhanced their engagement within the communities. They were also given a chance to showcase their talents during the Christmas events and share their stories about their life journeys.

Christmas in the Gardens 2024 Christmas Children frolic and sunset entertainment were also been organized for children to entertain them and create some memorable memories for them. Minister Andrew of Local affairs stated that they wanted to highlight the spirit of the children and the communities after the passage of deadly Hurricane Beryl.

He said that they are looking forward to the brighter side of 2025 with these festive occasions and community togetherness. He also extended gratitude to the people for making Christmas in the Gardens a successful event.