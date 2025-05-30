Gurdip Dev Bath appointed as Special Representative of St Kitts and Nevis to India, presents Credentials

Gurdip Dev Bath, with his philanthropic efforts and successful ventures across Europe and the Caribbean, has played a key role in facilitating vaccine delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a ceremonial event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Gurdip Dev Bath has officially been appointed as the Special Representative of St Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of India. He presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday at the official residence of the President of India, deepening ties between two countries.

With his well-established background and philanthropic efforts, Bath has made a name for himself with his successful ventures across Europe and especially in the Caribbean region. He has played a keen role in facilitating the delivery of much-needed vaccines in the Caribbean nations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the availability of the vaccines was halted across the globe, Dev Bath managed to get these vaccines for the small island nations. While covering the entire cost of the vaccine shipments, Bath ensured timely access for the people of the Caribbean region during the global health crisis.

Besides this, Dev Bath has also organized 40 feet of dry food containers to the Caribbean countries during the pandemic, aiming to ensure the food access during the crisis. As the supply chains were disrupted, he delivered food containers and safeguarded the lives across the small island nations.

Connection with St Kitts and Nevis

Bath obtained citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis in 2002 and actively contributed to enhancing the country’s global diplomatic footprint. According to the official sources, he has played a key role in establishing and building strong ties of St Kitts and Nevis, marking its global presence.

Notably, Bath’s position as Special Representative is entirely honorary, and he receives no salary or remuneration for his service in the government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The appointment has marked the longstanding dedication and the confidence of the government in his ability to represent St Kitts and Nevis. Authorities are aware of his international business operations, which align with the country’s values and interests.

Dev Bath’s appointment highlights the intentions of St Kitts and Nevis to strengthen international and economic relations with India. He is expected to strengthen the ties between two countries with meaningful cooperation, and shared values.

As he has a unique cultural background, business acumen and philanthropic history, his official designation marks a significant step in expanding St. Kitts and Nevis’ presence on the international stage, particularly in South Asia which is a region with growing foreign trade potential.

His cultural roots in India and deep connections in the Caribbean will help help strengthen ties between the two countries. His appointment is also expected to open new avenues for foreign dialogue, economic cooperation and cultural exchange.



It will also mark a new chapter in the global outreach of St Kitts and Nevis, highlighting the role of an individual with transnational ties in nation-building and international representation.