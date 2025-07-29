Turks and Caicos mass shooting: 3 Dead, 10 Injured

Turks and Caicos: A deadly mass shooting occurred early morning on Sunday has rocked the small island of Turks and Caicos as it marked the first of its kind and the worst ever in the history of the British territory. The shooting killed 3 individuals and injured 10 others.

The attack unfolded at a popular nightspot on Providenciales, the nation’s most populated island and a frequent tourist destination. Authorities said that the shooting appeared to be gang related, however no confirmation has been made over that yet.

Premier Charles Washington Misick described the event as ‘deeply disturbing’ and unprecedented.

“This is not a situation we should accept,” Misick said. “It is something we’ve never seen before in the history of Turks and Caicos Islands.”

The commissioner of police, Fitz Bailey confirmed that at least four gunmen were involved in the shooting incident. No arrests have been made yet, while investigations continue.

Acting governer, Anya Williams said that the main hospital in Providenciales had to be placed on lockdown to prevent the victims, who are recieving treatment. Two of the injured were however later airlifted overseas for a more advanced medical care.

Premier Misick also issued a direct appeal to the island’s Haitian community calling for cooperation with police as the investigations are being performed.

“We are now having a gangland-type slaying,” he said. “A lot of this gang violence seems to be concentrated in our Haitian communities.”

Turks and Caicos is one of the major tourist destinations for celebrities and tourists from across the world. This recent incident has however raised concerns of tourist and citizen safety in the island prohibiting tourist to travel to the island in future.

The incident also comes just days after the US State Department raised its travel advisory for Turks and Caicos to ‘Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution’ due to rising crime, particularly on Providenciales.

Authorities have pointed to the illegal smuggling of firearms as a major factor behind the escalating violence.