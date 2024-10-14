Grenada: Christmas in Gardens to lift up spirit of public after Hurricane Beryl

The Ministry stated that Christmas is the time to lift themselves into happiness by forgetting past occurrences and future stress.

Grenada: The Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique has come up with a plan to host “Christmas in the Gardens 2024” to light up the spirit of the people after the devastation of Hurricane Beryl.

The Ministry stated that Christmas is the time to lift themselves into happiness by forgetting past occurrences and future stress. It is time to celebrate today’s brightness and enhance the motives of lives, so the festival will help the country and its people to forget about their worries and hustling-bustling of life and explore new ventures in life.

The calls have also been made for sponsorship as the Ministry invited the investors to join hands with them to lift the spirit of the people. The interested sponsors can contact them through a public relation officer- Denna Isaac.

As the Christmas season has been ringing bells across the world, the preparation in the Caribbean has also started for the grand celebration. Every country in the region celebrates Christmas with a month-long event and gets the chance to interact with each other in the different communities of the nations.

Through Christmas celebrations, local business holders also get a market for their products and meet the needs of their festivities. The time is considered unique and pure in the year as the entire world gathers to celebrate the occasion with each other and foster the feeling of togetherness in themselves.

Christmas in Grenada

Grenada- one of the beautiful destinations in the Caribbean, will also celebrate Christmas with series of events and activities. The celebration becomes even more special after the devastation and dismay faced by the people of the country due to Hurricane Beryl.

People have lost their homes, livelihoods and means of survival, due to which the feeling of the festivity has been lost among them. Due to this, the government came up with a plan to lift up the spirit of the public by promoting the main theme of Christmas.

Christmas in the Garden is one of the festivals which is also aimed at encouraging them to look for a ray of hope in life and work for rising from the damaged situation.

In addition to that, NAWASA Grenada also announced the launch of its “Holiday Gift Drive” as part of the Christmas celebration. Under the initiative, the participants will be asked to collect toys and clothes for children at the local children’s homes with the theme- “Fostering the sprit of giving.”

The celebration will run through December 6, 2024, under the patronage of the NAWASA Sports and Recreational Club.